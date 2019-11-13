Fancy £30 off the new Fitbit Versa 2? This Fitbit deal is a pre Black Friday bargain

Is there a better feeling than finding a deal on a brand new product, a month after its release? In case you missed the Fitbit Versa 2 deal on Amazon last month, H.Samuel is here to console you: get 15% off the Fitbit Versa 2 using the code WATCH15.

• Buy the Fitbit Versa 2 fitness smartwatch (all colour varieties) on H.Samuel for £170, was £199.99, you save £29.99 – 15% off using the code WATCH15

Fitbit Versa 2 fitness smartwatch (All colourways) | Sale price £170 | Was £199.99 | Save £29.99 (15%) on H.Samuel using the code WATCH15

Using the integrated voice assistant, get quick news, info and weather, set bedtime reminders and alarms or control your smart home devices with ease. The Fitbit Versa 2 also tracks sleep, heart rate (24/7) and supports smart notifications, among other great features. Not to mention, the battery lasts over four days with just one charge. Now only £170 on H.Samuel, use the code WATCH15.View Deal

Why you should buy the Fitbit Versa 2 fitness smartwatch

The Fitbit Versa 2 is the latest flagship model from the company that's been producing fitness trackers since way before fitness trackers were all the rage. Therefore, you can trust the Versa 2 to track all your daily activities, let them be steps taken, calories burned or workouts, with high precision.

What is new since the previous iteration is the built-in Amazon smart assistant, Alexa, which means you can get news, weather reports, set reminders and loads more, using only your voice. Talking to your wrist has never been more entertaining.

On top of this, the Fitbit Versa range has been renowned for its design that enables the smartwatch to be worn all day. This is great because the Fitbit Versa 2 can track heart rate all day as well as sleep patterns, so wearing it longer will give you more insights about your body's key metrics.

Much like the Garmin Venu, the Fitbit Versa 2 has an on-screen workout feature, too.

And of course, the Fitbit Versa 2 is compatible with the Fitbit App, so if you have been using another Fitbit tracker before, you can seamlessly add data from your new Versa 2 to the app without missing a beat.

