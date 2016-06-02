Fancy lighting up the Eiffel Tower like your country's flag? Get tweeting during Euro 2016

With just over a week to go, Euro 2016 fever is about to descend on Parisian streets - so what better way to celebrate than a new social media scheme that will see the French capital's most iconic monument lit up with the national colours of the most socially active country?

The program is being run by Orange (you know, the telecomms provider that was absorbed into EE over here back in 2015), with the firm planning to count mentions of each participating country at 12:01 AM until 9:30 PM local time the following evening for the duration of the month-long tournament. Orange will be scouring Twitter, Facebook and Instagram each day so expect the Eiffel Tower to turn red and white at some point as social media swells with atypical English disappointment.

Of course, not every post is going to be counted, notably those containing 'blacklisted' words or aggressive content. Orange says its team of moderators will be screening all those posts counted to ensure only acceptable tweets and posts make it into the final count. The Euro 2016 sponsor is hoping the initiative will foster the same kind of huge social activity the last World Cup garnered in 2014.

The World Cup produced 280 million interactions on Facebook and inspired a huge 32.1 million tweets. In fact, all those Twitter posts broke the record for any event with 618,725 tweets per minute. So if there's one thing people love more than their phones, it's football. Yay for football.

Via: Quartz

