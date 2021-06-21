Amazon Prime Day 50% price drop on Bosch PSR Select Cordless Screwdriver

DIY enthusiast, experienced carpenter or maybe even a prospective homeowner with a knack for home repairs — you're only as good as your tools. That's why anyone on the lookout for a cordless screwdriver can rejoice in the best Prime Day deals extravaganza that Amazon Prime Day brings once a year. And, as always, T3 is here to ensure that no fleetingly good deals pass by unnoticed. That's why we're pointing you in the direction of the Bosch PSR Select Cordless Screwdriver, which you can grab with a £33 discount on Amazon Prime Day to make it half price.

The Bosch PSR Select Cordless Screwdriver is one of the must-have gizmos for budding DIY-ers and anyone who needs to avoid doing a bodge job on that drywall. Though you could argue that Bosch's screwdriver is on the pricier side of these cordless tools, this Prime Day reduction now makes it a great purchase for anyone looking to tackle those hard-to-reach areas of your home or someone who simply wants a do-it-all cordless screwdriver without breaking the bank. This nifty DIY gadget will sit nicely in your toolbox, amongst the many Allen keys no doubt nestled between.

With great battery life, the Bosch PSR Select Cordless Screwdriver is also versatile, offering a veritable selection of bits to see you through even the most tricky of home DIY challenges. With a wide variety of screws to choose from and the Bosch PSR in hand, no longer shall that Ikea flat-pack cabinet that's been sat idly on your floor for months fill you with an ungodly dread.

With an original price tag of £64.99, you can now get the Bosch PSR Select Cordless Screwdriver for £31.50. That's an eye-watering 52% discount. The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Star Deal Bosch PSR Select Cordless Screwdriver | Was: £64.99 | Now: £31.50 | Saving: £33.49

The Bosch PSR Select Cordless Screwdriver is a versatile drill with serious performance. It offers a veritable selection of bits to see you through even the most tricky of home DIY challenges. With a wide variety of screws to choose from and the Bosch PSR in hand, no longer shall the Ikea flat-pack cabinet fill you with an ungodly dread. You can now get the drill thanks to Amazon Prime Day for £33.49 off, saving you a blisteringly good 52%. View Deal

To compare Amazon's deal price on the Bosch PSR Select Cordless Screwdriver to other retailers be sure to consult the pricing chart below, which pulls through today's very best prices from retailers across the UK.

You can check our best electric screwdriver picks for all your home DIY needs

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – UK

Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more

AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances

Currys.co.uk – Epic deals! Up to 40% off 100s of items

Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs

eBay.co.uk – up to 70% off in the eBay Outlet

Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home

Lovehoney.co.uk – discounted sex toys and lingerie

Goldsmiths.co.uk – savings on watches and jewellery

John Lewis – great savings plus the John Lewis guarantee

Le Creuset – premium cookware gets tasty discounts

Nike – new sneakers at sneaky low prices

ASOS – big savings on clothes

Schuh – save big on shoes, boots and trainers

The White Company – quality bedding at reduced prices

Simba – save big on mattresses and sleep bundles