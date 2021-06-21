Amazon Prime Day 50% price drop on Bosch PSR Select Cordless Screwdriver

The Bosch PSR Select Cordless Screwdriver is now over 50% off thanks to an Amazon Prime Day price cut

Bosch PSR Select Cordless Screwdriver / Amazon
(Image credit: Bosch PSR Select Cordless Screwdriver / Amazon)
Luke Wilson

By Last updated

DIY enthusiast, experienced carpenter or maybe even a prospective homeowner with a knack for home repairs — you're only as good as your tools. That's why anyone on the lookout for a cordless screwdriver can rejoice in the best Prime Day deals extravaganza that Amazon Prime Day brings once a year. And, as always, T3 is here to ensure that no fleetingly good deals pass by unnoticed. That's why we're pointing you in the direction of the Bosch PSR Select Cordless Screwdriver, which you can grab with a £33 discount on Amazon Prime Day to make it half price.

The Bosch PSR Select Cordless Screwdriver is one of the must-have gizmos for budding DIY-ers and anyone who needs to avoid doing a bodge job on that drywall. Though you could argue that Bosch's screwdriver is on the pricier side of these cordless tools, this Prime Day reduction now makes it a great purchase for anyone looking to tackle those hard-to-reach areas of your home or someone who simply wants a do-it-all cordless screwdriver without breaking the bank. This nifty DIY gadget will sit nicely in your toolbox, amongst the many Allen keys no doubt nestled between.

With great battery life, the Bosch PSR Select Cordless Screwdriver is also versatile, offering a veritable selection of bits to see you through even the most tricky of home DIY challenges. With a wide variety of screws to choose from and the Bosch PSR in hand, no longer shall that Ikea flat-pack cabinet that's been sat idly on your floor for months fill you with an ungodly dread. 

With an original price tag of £64.99, you can now get the Bosch PSR Select Cordless Screwdriver for £31.50. That's an eye-watering 52% discount. The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Star Deal

Bosch PSR Select Cordless Screwdriver | Was: £64.99 | Now: £31.50 | Saving: £33.49
The Bosch PSR Select Cordless Screwdriver is a versatile drill with serious performance. It offers a veritable selection of bits to see you through even the most tricky of home DIY challenges. With a wide variety of screws to choose from and the Bosch PSR in hand, no longer shall the Ikea flat-pack cabinet fill you with an ungodly dread. You can now get the drill thanks to Amazon Prime Day for £33.49 off, saving you a blisteringly good 52%. View Deal

To compare Amazon's deal price on the Bosch PSR Select Cordless Screwdriver to other retailers be sure to consult the pricing chart below, which pulls through today's very best prices from retailers across the UK.

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – UK

Subscribe to T3 magazine and get an extra 10% off   
For Amazon Prime Day, we're offering you a cracking extra deal: if you subscribe to T3 magazine today, you can nab yourself an extra 10% off. Get each issue of T3 delivered to your door for just £2.84 when you use the code SUN10 at checkout. Offer runs until 9:59am (GMT) 2nd August 2021.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.