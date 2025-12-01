Everything from Amazon, John Lewis and Currys I’m rushing to buy in the final Cyber Monday hours

Black Friday weekend is just about behind us, which means Cyber Monday has officially arrived. This means it's your last chance to grab those deals you’ve been eyeing up over the past few days. Once they’re gone, they’re gone – and chances are they won’t drop this low again until the January sales.

After weeks of scouring the internet to find the best discounts for you lot, I’ve naturally built up quite the wish list myself. Now that things are wrapping up on my end, I figured it’d be fun (and hopefully helpful!) to round up everything I’m actually buying – just in case you’ve also got the itch to treat yourself whilst grabbing a good bargain.

Below you’ll find everything going into my cart from the Amazon, Currys and John Lewis Cyber Monday sales… so if something catches your eye, be quick before it disappears!

Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £59.99 now £24.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ You can't go wrong with a Firestick, and after owning my current one for around five years, I decided over the weekend that it was time to upgrade. This is Amazon's best-selling 4K stick, which comes with improved streaming performance. Nearly 60% off is also very hard to say no to!

Tapo P110 Smart Plug (2-Pack) : was £23.99 now £14.29 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ I'm currently in the midst of building my smart home at the moment, which means I'm always on the lookout for affordable gadgets. This 2-pack of Tapo smart plugs works out at just over £7 each, which is brilliant for energy monitoring, electricity usage monitoring and app remote control.

Diesel Only The Brave (125ml): was £85 now £40.38 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Diesel Only The Brave is my partner's signature scent, so the fact the 125ml bottle is now just over £40 gives me the perfect reason to start buying his Christmas presents. We've also covered a lot of other fragrance deals, so go and check those out if you're after something else.

Finish Dishwasher Tablets (105 tablets): was £19.03 now £12.35 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ I'm known in the T3 team for always using shopping events to stock up on dishwasher tablets, and this Finish deal has been my favourite this Black Friday. You get 105 tablets for just over £12, which is going to last you a while.

John Lewis

Apple AirTag (4-pack): was £119 now £74 at John Lewis Read more Read less ▼ Apple AirTags are one of those things that you can never have enough, and now that John Lewis has price-matched Amazon's discount, you can buy them even cheaper.

Currys

Apple AirPods 4: was £119 now £99 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ I've been thinking of treating myself to some new earbuds for a while, especially when it comes to commuting. This means I don't really need active noise-cancelling (ANC), so these AirPods 4s are perfect.

LG OLED B5 48-inch: was £1,299.99 now £749.99 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ Now this is a huge splurge, but we've been on the lookout for a good OLED TV since moving earlier this year. There's plenty to love about LG's OLED B5, from the stunning 4K picture quality to its Magic Remote pointer for control. It's a treat, but I think it'll be worth it.

Therabody Theragun Relief Handheld Smart Percussive Therapy Device: was £129 now £89 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ Nothing tells you you're getting old like sporadic aches and pains, meaning a massage gun is always a handy gadget to have. Theragun Relief's percussive massage therapy gives you fast and effective relief from stiff muscles and tension, so it's great for everyday use.

Salter Milk Frother: was £44.99 now £21.99 at Currys Read more Read less ▼ Finally, I've found myself needing a basic milk frother for when friends are round and my coffee machine frother is already in use. Salter is a great affordable kitchen brand, and now its best-selling frother is £23 off. Not bad at all.