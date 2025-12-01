Everything from Amazon, John Lewis and Currys I’m rushing to buy in the final Cyber Monday hours
From someone who’s spent weeks hunting down the best bargains
Black Friday weekend is just about behind us, which means Cyber Monday has officially arrived. This means it's your last chance to grab those deals you’ve been eyeing up over the past few days. Once they’re gone, they’re gone – and chances are they won’t drop this low again until the January sales.
After weeks of scouring the internet to find the best discounts for you lot, I’ve naturally built up quite the wish list myself. Now that things are wrapping up on my end, I figured it’d be fun (and hopefully helpful!) to round up everything I’m actually buying – just in case you’ve also got the itch to treat yourself whilst grabbing a good bargain.
Below you’ll find everything going into my cart from the Amazon, Currys and John Lewis Cyber Monday sales… so if something catches your eye, be quick before it disappears!
Amazon
You can't go wrong with a Firestick, and after owning my current one for around five years, I decided over the weekend that it was time to upgrade. This is Amazon's best-selling 4K stick, which comes with improved streaming performance. Nearly 60% off is also very hard to say no to!
I'm currently in the midst of building my smart home at the moment, which means I'm always on the lookout for affordable gadgets. This 2-pack of Tapo smart plugs works out at just over £7 each, which is brilliant for energy monitoring, electricity usage monitoring and app remote control.
I'm often reviewing the best bean to cup coffee machines, which means I need to be stocked up on coffee beans most of the time. Lavazza is one of my favourite coffee brands, so I know this 1kg bag is going to be good.
Diesel Only The Brave is my partner's signature scent, so the fact the 125ml bottle is now just over £40 gives me the perfect reason to start buying his Christmas presents. We've also covered a lot of other fragrance deals, so go and check those out if you're after something else.
I'm known in the T3 team for always using shopping events to stock up on dishwasher tablets, and this Finish deal has been my favourite this Black Friday. You get 105 tablets for just over £12, which is going to last you a while.
John Lewis
I have been wanting the Le Creuset Classic Salt & Pepper Mills for as long as I can remember, and I think this deal is what I needed. Yes, they're still expensive for what they are, but you can't argue that they're beyond gorgeous!
Apple AirTags are one of those things that you can never have enough, and now that John Lewis has price-matched Amazon's discount, you can buy them even cheaper.
I've also wanted the Ninja Blast for ages, and actually forgot about it until I saw this deal. The colours are also gorgeous, and I love the Denim Blue shade.
After the Philips Hand Clothes Steamer got voted Best Travel Option in our buying guide, I've been wanting one to take with me on work trips. This is a really good price too, so you can bet I'll be buying it.
I've also been on the hunt for some nice mugs for a while now, and this set from Nkuku would blend in with my kitchen perfectly. They also have a 200ml capacity, so perfect for large cups of tea!
Currys
I've been thinking of treating myself to some new earbuds for a while, especially when it comes to commuting. This means I don't really need active noise-cancelling (ANC), so these AirPods 4s are perfect.
Now this is a huge splurge, but we've been on the lookout for a good OLED TV since moving earlier this year. There's plenty to love about LG's OLED B5, from the stunning 4K picture quality to its Magic Remote pointer for control. It's a treat, but I think it'll be worth it.
Nothing tells you you're getting old like sporadic aches and pains, meaning a massage gun is always a handy gadget to have. Theragun Relief's percussive massage therapy gives you fast and effective relief from stiff muscles and tension, so it's great for everyday use.
It's not the most exciting splurge, but toothbrush heads are undeniably a pricey essential, especially if you want some good ones. These Oral-B iO ones are usually £54, so a £30 price cut is more than worth it.
Finally, I've found myself needing a basic milk frother for when friends are round and my coffee machine frother is already in use. Salter is a great affordable kitchen brand, and now its best-selling frother is £23 off. Not bad at all.
