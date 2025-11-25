Wait, what?! Lidl is selling a KitchenAid stand mixer in its middle aisle – and it’s super cheap
Lidl’s middle aisle is heating up with Black Friday deals on KitchenAid, Tefal and Ninja
QUICK SUMMARY
Lidl is running its Black Friday sale in stores right now.
Aside from cheaper food and drinks, Lidl is slashing prices on appliances, including a cheap deal on a KitchenAid stand mixer, and Tefal and Ninja essentials.
The Black Friday deals are in full swing, and I have to say, amongst all the noise from other retailers, I’m most surprised by Lidl’s sale. The international supermarket chain has just announced its Black Friday offers available to buy in stores – but it’s this KitchenAid stand mixer deal from the middle aisle that you should look out for.
Lidl is arguably best known for its dupes of other brand’s products. For example, its line-up of Silvercrest air fryers look surprisingly similar to Ninja’s dual basket air fryers, and it even launched a Big Green Egg lookalike barbecue back in the summer.
So, I was extremely surprised to hear that Lidl was cutting prices on branded appliances, including grills from Tefal and pots and pans from Ninja. But what had me most shocked was its cheap deal on the KitchenAid 4.3L Classic Stand Mixer.
Save £199.99 on the KitchenAid 4.3L Classic Stand Mixer at Lidl. This deal comes with three mixing accessories and a 4.3L stainless steel bowl. It’s available in a black colourway.
KitchenAid is one of the best stand mixer manufacturers on the market. Its iconic retro design, impressive speeds and versatile attachments make it a must-have for any serious cooks or bakers – but the price can be quite expensive.
In our KitchenAid Stand Mixer review, we gave it five stars but noted that the price could be a bit much. So, this cheap deal from Lidl is well worth treating yourself to – and it’s the lowest price I’ve seen the KitchenAid 4.3L Classic Stand Mixer drop to all year.
Keep in mind that this KitchenAid 4.3L Classic Stand Mixer deal will be available to buy in select Lidl stores – you can find out which ones on the Lidl website.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.