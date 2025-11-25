Wait, what?! Lidl is selling a KitchenAid stand mixer in its middle aisle – and it’s super cheap

QUICK SUMMARY Lidl is running its Black Friday sale in stores right now. Aside from cheaper food and drinks, Lidl is slashing prices on appliances, including a cheap deal on a KitchenAid stand mixer, and Tefal and Ninja essentials.

The Black Friday deals are in full swing, and I have to say, amongst all the noise from other retailers, I’m most surprised by Lidl’s sale. The international supermarket chain has just announced its Black Friday offers available to buy in stores – but it’s this KitchenAid stand mixer deal from the middle aisle that you should look out for.

Lidl is arguably best known for its dupes of other brand’s products. For example, its line-up of Silvercrest air fryers look surprisingly similar to Ninja’s dual basket air fryers , and it even launched a Big Green Egg lookalike barbecue back in the summer.

So, I was extremely surprised to hear that Lidl was cutting prices on branded appliances, including grills from Tefal and pots and pans from Ninja . But what had me most shocked was its cheap deal on the KitchenAid 4.3L Classic Stand Mixer.

KitchenAid is one of the best stand mixer manufacturers on the market. Its iconic retro design, impressive speeds and versatile attachments make it a must-have for any serious cooks or bakers – but the price can be quite expensive.

In our KitchenAid Stand Mixer review , we gave it five stars but noted that the price could be a bit much. So, this cheap deal from Lidl is well worth treating yourself to – and it’s the lowest price I’ve seen the KitchenAid 4.3L Classic Stand Mixer drop to all year.