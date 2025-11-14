Lidl’s new air fryer is a Ninja Max dupe – and it’s a third of the price
Lidl takes on Ninja with its latest in-store air fryers
QUICK SUMMARY
Lidl has launched the Silvercrest Dual Basket Air Fryer in the middle aisle in stores.
With similar looks to the Ninja Max, the Lidl Silvercrest Dual Basket Air Fryer has two compartments that can cook two meals at the same time or independently.
Watch out Ninja – Lidl has just introduced a Ninja Max air fryer dupe into its stores’ middle aisle this week. The Lidl Silvercrest Dual Basket Air Fryer is available in two neutral colours, and can cook multiple meals independently and simultaneously – and it’s a third of the price you’d expect to pay for big name air fryer brands.
Who doesn’t love a gander down the middle aisle of Lidl, right?! Well, this week you can find a new budget dual basket air fryer that has similar looks and functions to that of the popular Ninja Max air fryer.
The Lidl Silvercrest Dual Basket Air Fryer has a generous 8.70-litre capacity, with each drawer offering 4.35-litres of space. Despite its large size, the Lidl Silvercrest Dual Basket Air Fryer takes up minimal space in your kitchen, and comes in two stylish colours – beige or black – with silver accents like ‘1973’ on the top of the appliance.
Like the Ninja Max, the two baskets of the Lidl Silvercrest Dual Basket Air Fryer can cook meals at the same time, temperature and setting. They can also be used independently for different cooking zones, so you can cook multiple dishes simultaneously.
Whether both baskets are coming at the same temperature or not, the Lidl Silvercrest Dual Basket Air Fryer has Sync Finish and Sync Cook features. The former cooks two meals on different programmes but finishes cooking at the same time, while the latter synchronises both baskets.
With 11 programmes to choose from, the Lidl Silvercrest Dual Basket Air Fryer is a great beginner air fryer, and easily takes care of chips, fish, chicken, vegetables and even cake with just a touch of the button. The display is also easy to customise and comes with handy features like timers.
The Lidl Silvercrest Dual Basket Air Fryer is available now in stores for just £69.99. This is cheaper than the Ninja Max that it’s probably based after which is typically £229.99, although in the lead-up to Black Friday, it’s been discounted to just £159.99.
For more price cuts, check out these Black Friday air fryer deals.
