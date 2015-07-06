Your next Vauxhall will come with OnStar, its own built-in butler

Previous Next 2/5

What can the UK version do?

General Motors, Vauxhall's American owners, have been using OnStar for 20 years now and it has some 7 million customers but the service has come a long way since its inception.

The technology behind the system is much improved and our cousins from across The Pond can do all sorts of fancy things these days, like have the operator book hotels while on the move, remotely unlock doors and even bring a stolen car to a halt on the highway.

The European system is slightly different, for legal and technical reasons, but it can still do some handy stuff...

OnStar is plugged into the vehicle's navigation system, diagnostics ports and safety sensors, meaning that an OnStar operator pretty much knows everything about the car and its location.

In the event of an accident where the airbags are deployed and the crash sensors set off, OnStar will automatically connect to an advisor in Luton, who will first make sure everyone is ok and secondly, contact the emergency services.

The advisor will have details of the car's location, a diagnostics report and a direct line to the occupants, meaning they are basically first on the scene of an accident.

If the doors are locked and the occupants are unconscious, the advisor can allow remote access for the emergency services and instantly offer information on the type of accident and whereabouts to speed up the rescue.

The service requires a phone signal to connect to the call centre, which is where that powerful antenna comes into its own. But if the car is in a phone signal black spot, OnStar can still ping out a distress code, which is picked up by emergency services nearby.