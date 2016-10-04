T3 Style, October 2016: look and feel awesome in autumn

By Robert Jones
Introduction
The autumn season is now well and truly upon us. The season of falling leaves, brooding skies and - more often than not - rather big puddles.
In Britain especially, fall can deliver some really diverse weather patterns, with periods of intense rain swiftly followed by high winds or hot, bright sun.
As such, it is super important to tackle the season as well prepared as possible - and that means dressing and accessorising correctly.
Here is a selection of on-trend garments and accessories that hopefully will give you inspiration for your very own autumn look.
Enjoy!
Rust Faux Fur Trim Hooded Parka
Rust is totally in as a colour this fall, with its rich warmth tapping into the colour and decay of the season.
This rust coloured Faux Fur Trim Hooded Parka therefore is bang on trend and offers some top weather-proofing.
The coat is a polyester, cotton and nylon mix, offering fleece-lined inner and out pockets, as well as a showerproof outer.
At £25 notes under a ton, it is also quite affordable.
Price:£75 |Buy Rust Faux Fur Trim Hooded Parka
The Gentleman's Boot
Autumn poses many challenges to your feet, so it is wise to invest in a pair of boots that can ride the worst it has to offer, while also rocking the best it has to offer too.
These smart and robust boots from Undandynot only tap into those warm/deteriorating on-trend colours with an "Under-The-Sun-Orange" interior and stitching, but also deliver excellent levels of protection and style.
Constructed from French leather and suede, The Gentleman's Boot features a motor oil glossy finish, as well as old tire rubber heel plates, adding welcome grip for when conditions get tricky.
Price:£140 |Buy The Gentleman's Boot
Barbour International Jacket
Bomber jackets are in this fall and Barbour, naturally, have got in on the action with the Barbour International Jacket.
A waterproof bomber that looks best in this "Army Green" colour scheme, the jacket's outer is constructed from 100 per cent polyester, while it also features a 100 per cent polyamide lining and 2.5-inch inner box quilt.
As this bomber jacket is part of Barbour's Steve McQueen collection, it also comes with a Steve McQueen chest embroidery, feature stud and internal felt patch.
Price:£169.99 |Buy Barbour International Jacket
Native Youth Glacier Stripe Tee
Autumn 2016 isn't all about warm colours however, with the season's traditional cooler shades also present.
A good example of this can be seen in the smart Glacier Stripe Tee from Native Youth. Utilising a pinstripe pattern knit to good effect, the shirt sports a regular fit silhouette and comes in a brooding grey colour scheme - a lot like fall skies in Britain.
Price:£25 |Buy Native Youth Glacier Stripe Tee
Maine New England Dark Turquoise Zip Neck Jumper
And, speaking of cooler more traditional autumn colours, this Dark Turquoise Zip Neck Jumper from Maine New England's AW16 range maintains tradition in style.
Its chunky, twist-knit design is fashioned out of a rich cotton blend and boasts a warming zip funnel neck. Perfect for long walks beneath the falling leaves.
Price:£42 |Buy Maine New England Dark Turquoise Zip Neck Jumper
Selected Homme Shhhank Tracksuit Top
If you like your more casual garments then worry not this season, as the trusty tracksuit top is also on trend this fall season.
This Selected Homme Shhhank Tracksuit Top comes in both traditional cooler shades, as well as "Red Ochre", with the latter tapping once more into the rust-like colour scheme du jour.
Simple but casually stylish, the tracksuit features a zip fastening, drawstring hood and a 100 per cent cotton build.
Price:£17.50 |Buy Selected Homme Shhhank Tracksuit Top
Garrick Hoxton SM302 Timepiece
Next up is this clean and understated watch from British watchmaker Garrick.
The Hoxton SM302 Timepiece sums up what these guys are all about, with a strong and striking design that revels in its pared-down aesthetic, putting the essentials of telling the time at the forefront.
Despite its streamlined appearance, lovely details such as the machined brass dial, stainless steel chapter rings and rhodium/enamel plating really add a lot of class to the watch, making it stand out amongst busier contemporaries.
The watch comes in a variety of colours, however this rich dark red in T3.com's fall 2016 choice.
Price:£2,495 |Buy Garrick Hoxton SM302 Timepiece
Native Youth Orange Altitude Knit
A second entry from Native Youth manages to deliver two on-trend aspects of the season in one garment.
That's because knitwear is also in for men this season, with this Orange Alitude Knit delivering both that and a warm, decaying orange colour scheme too.
This simple, brushed knit jumper, comes with a crew neck and raglan sleeves.
Price:£45 |Buy Native Youth Orange Altitude Knit
Chapman Rambler
Now this is just a lovely bag from Chapman, one of the best English bagmakers in operation today.
The Chapman Rambler delivers everything you could want from a bag to carry you through autumn, with a waterproof cotton canvas build, zipped main compartment, array of spacious interior and exterior sub-pockets, as well as rear-mounted handgrip.
Throw in solid brass buckles, poppered flaps and British dyed and woven military grade cotton webbing and this is a hell of a lot of bag for your buck.
Price:£259.50 |Buy Chapman Rambler
Lanvin Checked Tailored Coat
And bringing up the rear in this month's style guide is this on-trend Checked Tailored Coat from T3.com favourite Lanvin.
A mid-length camel tailored coat fashioned in an exclusive check pattern, it boasts a stylish shirt collar, long sleeves, broad welt side pockets and horn buttons, with the finished piece just screaming fall.
If you've got the cash then you can't go wrong with this - just lovely.
Price:£2,470 |Buy Lanvin Checked Tailored Coat