Best pull up bar 2019: for home, build some serious back muscles with these free standing, wall-mounted and door pull up bars

You can approach setting up a home gym from a lot of different perspective. You can just get a dumbbell or maybe a couple of kettlebells and cover most of the basics. You can also get a barbell and a weight bench or home gym and do full body workouts. If you want to do bodyweight exercises, though, you might want to get the best pull up frame and potentially an ab roller, too.

The main benefit of bodyweight training is that it requires hardly any equipment for it to be effective. You can do V sit ups and pike push ups without any equipment. Saying that, some equipment can help you work your muscles even more effectively.

Among these are pull up bars and pull up frames which will help you achieve the widest of backs, quicker. Pull ups are one of the best back exercises and they also work other muscles, like the biceps, too.

Best cheap protein powder deals: because you won't gain if you won't eat enough protein

Best cheap creatine deals: When you need that extra little boost

How to choose the right pull up bar?

Pull up bars come in a variety of shape and form and you should always do your research before you invest in one.

If you are in a rented property, you might not be able to drill a solid, mounted pull up bar into the wall. Luckily, there are free standing pull up bars and door pull up bars too, which don't require any drilling or much DIY at all.

The two main features to consider is max load and versatility. The non-free standing versions should have at least a few different grip positions (wide grip, narrow grip and neutral grip) and around a 110-150 kg max load.

Free standing pull up frames should include other features, like a padded back and arm rests provide support during workouts. Some models also include grips at the base of the frame so you can mix up your press up routine as well.

Generally, free standing pull up frames' max load is less than the wall mounted variety and is between 120-140 kg.

Best headphones for exercising: when you want to entertain yourself only, not the whole family

Best compression tights for men: only the best running tights and gym leggings for all fitness enthusiasts

The best pull up bar in each category



(Image credit: Adidas)

Best door pull up bar: Adidas Door Gym Versatile piece of gym equipment with little impact on the home environment Specifications Dimensions: 98 cm x 46 cm x 27 cm Max user weight: 110 kg (17 stone) Reasons to buy + 1-year warranty + Adjustable height Reasons to avoid - Foam cover is a bit flimsy Check Amazon

• Buy the Adidas Door Gym on Amazon

The Adidas Door Gym does what it says on the box: it is indeed a cost-effective, space efficient and versatile piece of home training equipment.

Door pull up bars have less max load capacity (the Adidas Door Gym's max load is 110 kg), but since they are attached to the door frame, there is no point for them being able to hold 200 kg when the door frame would give in under much less.

The Door Gym has three grip positions and it is also height adjustable so you can tailor to the door space you have (width is not adjustable so please be mindful of that).

Some reviewers complained about the foam cover not being sturdy enough on the side where the Door Gym meets the frame, but if it's secured properly, it shouldn't be an issue.

The most convenient (and probably cheapest) way to build upper body strength.



(Image credit: Weider)

Best free standing pull up frame: Weider Power Tower Full body workout with just one piece of equipment – at home Specifications Dimensions (cm): H213, W104, D145 Max user weight: 135 kg (21 stone 4 pounds) Weight: 40 kg Reasons to buy + 2-year parts guarantee + Various grip positions Reasons to avoid - Requires a lot of space (naturally) $113.84 View at Amazon

• Buy the Weider Power Tower on Amazon

Should you have the space to house this beast of a home gym equipment, you should most definitely invest in the Weider Power Tower. As well as being able to perform pull ups and chin ups, using the Weider Power Tower, you will also be able to do knee raises (or leg raises), bodyweight dips and a wide variety of push ups, too.

Although it is a free standing pull up frame, the max user weight is a pretty impressive 135 kilograms. That's is even more surprising considering that the Weider Power Tower only weighs 40 kilos itself.

Some self-assembly is required to put this home gym equipment together, but not much. The time spent on assembling the Power Tower will be dwarfed next the time you'll spend doing full body workouts on it.

(Image credit: mirafit)

Best wall mounted pull up bar: Mirafit M2 Up your pull up and chin up game Specifications Dimensions (cm): W121 x D61 x H27 Max user weight: 150 kg (subject to wall strength) Reasons to buy + Sturdy as hell + Commercial grade Reasons to avoid - You'll need a drill for this (of course) Check Walmart

• Buy the Mirafit M2 multi grip wall mounted pull up bar on Mirafit.co.uk

Mirafit's mission is to manufacture quality products for a reasonable price, and boy-oh-boy, do they deliver on that promise! The Mirafit M2 wall mounted pull up bar is a commercial grade, sturdy piece of home gym equipment that also looks great.

The max load of the Mirafit M2 is 150 kg (subject to wall strength, of course), more than enough to hold the weight of most fitness enthusiasts. Not just that, but the Mirafit M2 has loads of different grip positions so you can target your muscles form a lot of different angles.

The powder coated frame looks good enough to actually compliment your garage gym too.

Wall fixings are included although you will need a drill to for the holes in the wall.