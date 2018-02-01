The best Nest deals for February 2018

Nest recently announced a new video doorbell to see who’s at the front door while a secure alarm system and the new Nest Cam IQ have also been added to the range.

Of course, you probably know Google-backed Nest because of the (very popular) Nest Thermostat in addition to the excellent Nest Cam Indoor and Nest Cam Outdoor.

The incoming Hello video doorbell is Nest’s answer to Ring. It wirelessly sends Full HD video to your device, showing who’s at the front door. This is smarter than a simple camera though as it can also detect a person’s face or unusual sound - presuming you subscribe to the Nest Aware service, of course.

