The best mattresses for back pain

If you suffer with a bad back, experts say you should look at purchasing either a firmer mattress for maximum support or a memory foam mattress to relieve pressure points. Alternatively, you could even purchase a combination of the two. 

There’s no such thing as the perfect mattress, though. What might work for you may not work for the next person. For example, the Hypnos Milford Pocket Sprung Mattress delivers on firmness with the addition of soft springs to evenly distribute weight, which should favour back and front sleepers. For side sleepers, though, the Hyde and Sleep Memory Foam Plus Mattress helps to relieve pressure points.

It’s always a good idea to test a mattress before you purchase it, so pop into your local Dreams store to get an idea of the kind of mattress you need. When it comes to prices though, head back online for the best deals – we’ve handily sourced the best prices from the likes of John Lewis, Amazon and Dreams so you can sleep easy knowing you’ve paid the best price. 

The best mattress for back pain

1.Hypnos Milford Pocket Sprung Mattress

Fall asleep in an instant with this mattress from Hypnos

Specifications
Depth: 26cm
Type: Spring
Comfort grade: Firm
Reasons to buy
+1200 pocket springs+Breathable

Labelled as a firm mattress, this offering from Hypnos should offer additional support to people who sleep on their front or back. Thanks to the 1200 pocket springs, it distributes your weight evenly, which should provide the right combination of support and comfort, alleviating the danger of it pushing against your spine. In addition to its construction, this Hypnos mattress has been filled with breathable layers of wool and sustainable fibre, ensuring a comfortable night’s sleep all round. 

Hyde & Sleep Memory Foam Plus Mattress

2. Hyde & Sleep Memory Foam Plus Mattress

A soft, luxurious mattress, perfect for achy joints

Specifications
Depth: 25cm
Type: Memory foam
Comfort grade: Soft/medium
Reasons to buy
+Relieves pressure points+Breathable memory foam

Memory foam mattresses are also known to alleviate back pain. This mattress from Hyde & Sleep, while soft to medium in comfort, delivers superior support to help relieve pressure points in your back. The mattress is constructed from next generation memory foam, which is much more breathable than the old style foam, ensuring a comfortable and cool night’s sleep. 

John Lewis Ortho Absolute 1400 Pocket Spring Mattress

3. John Lewis Ortho Absolute 1400 Pocket Spring Mattress

With Ortho in the name, we know this one is gonna be good for bones

Specifications
Depth: 27.5cm
Type: Spring
Comfort grade: Firm
Reasons to buy
+1400 pocket springs+Reinforced side stitch seams for longevity

Similar to the Hypnos, this mattress from John Lewis is firm but thanks to the pocket spring technology, offers comfort as well as support, making it ideal for those who sleep on their front or back. The filling has been carefully chosen to ensure that your bed always feels comfortable and clean, with a quality construction to make sure the mattress lasts its lifetime. John Lewis offers a 0% APR finance scheme, too, so if you need to spend that bit more on your mattress, you can do it without fretting about funds. 

Sealy 1400 Nostromo

4. Sealy 1400 Nostromo

A great combination of 1400 pocket springs and breathable latex

Specifications
Depth: 16.24cm
Type: Memory foam
Comfort grade: Medium
Reasons to buy
+Breathable latex memory foam layer+Which? Best Buy winner

Combining the powers of pocket springs and latex, this mattress, offers a good combination of support and comfort. With 1400 pocket springs, the mattress responds to the movement of your body, while the latex layer offers pressure relief, which is great for side sleepers. If you’re worried about breathability, the mattress features a Tencel cover finish, which helps with temperature regulation for cool night’s sleep. Having been awarded the Which? Best Buy Award, you can fully expect this mattress to deliver on comfort.

Relyon Memory Superior Ortho Support 1500 Pocket Mattress

5. Relyon Memory Superior Ortho Support 1500 Pocket Mattress

Winner of the Which? Best Buy award 2015, this one has some serious accolade

Specifications
Depth: 27cm
Type: Spring and memory foam
Comfort grade: Medium/firm
Reasons to buy
+Combines memory foam and pocket springs+Air vents keep mattress fresh

Featuring 1500 individual responsive pocket springs that move with your body plus a 50mm layer of memory foam, when it comes to mattresses for back pain, this one should certainly be considered. Despite having the memory foam topper, it still retains a firm comfort grade, ensuring your back is supported and pressure points are relieved. The mattress also features air pockets to keep it fresh and ventilated, plus a soft knitted cover for added luxury. All of these features earned this mattress the Which? Best Buy award 2015, so we’re pretty sure it’ll do the trick. 

