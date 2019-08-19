14 best compact cameras 2019: premium point-and-shoots for incredible picture taking

There's a massive range of choice when it comes to the best compact cameras. Each of the models chosen for our expert buyer's guide offer something your average smartphone can't. That could be a large sensor, optical zoom, or a plethora of manual controls, giving you greater creative freedom with your shots.

The market is diverse, but that definitely means there's something to suit your needs, whether you're looking for a compact model that also handles 4K video recording, or you're heading off on a sight-seeing holiday and want a smaller, retro-style snapper to pack in your bag.

Our top pick for the best compact camera is the Sony RX100 VI which offers superlative image quality for something so dinky. But, as always, there's a trade off here... If you’re looking for a big zoom, you’ll need to look elsewhere. Worry not, as we've reviewed and recommended nine other superb compact cameras so that you can easily find the perfect one for you.

How to buy the best compact camera

While testing each of these cameras, we put them through what we think the average user is going to do with them. That includes a range of different shooting scenarios, including low light. It’s also important that it handles nicely and isn’t overly complicated to use.

When you’re looking to choose a compact camera, have a think about what matters to you the most. Is it being able to fit it in your pocket? Is it having a huge zoom? Is it manual controls at your fingertips?

It’s almost impossible to find something that fulfils all of those criteria, but we have chosen the Sony RX100 VI because it offers probably the best compromise. For this, you have a high price to pay - currently retailing for nearly £900, that’s a hefty chunk of change for a compact camera.

If zoom is the most important to you, cameras like the Canon SZ740 are Panasonic TZ95 are the ticket, but, you get a smaller sensor than some of the others here. To truly combine both, you need to go big - that’s where premium bridge cameras like the Panasonic FZ2000, Sony RX10 IV and Panasonic FZ1000 II come in.

For those are especially concerned with the zoom, the Nikon P1000 is worth a look, if for no other reason than to satisfy your curiosity. With a 125x zoom, you won’t get closer to your subject with any other model – but there’s a small sensor and a huge body as trade off.

While the Sony RX100 VI is a great compromise, if you don’t have the budget to stretch, other good all-rounders are the Canon G7X Mark II and the Panasonic TZ200, both of which also feature one-inch sensors.

Lastly, for the more niche user, there’s the Fuji X100F and the Leica Q2. These beautiful compact cameras offer superb image quality with DSLR size sensors, but, you only get one focal length to play with.

1. Sony RX100 VI The perfect combination of high image quality and pocketability in this premium compact Reasons to buy + High image quality + Inbuilt viewfinder and tilting screen + 4K video Reasons to avoid - Very high price - Slightly awkward handling $824.46 View at Amazon 35 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If you want the ultimate in pocket-sized image quality, then you can’t go far wrong with the RX100 VI. You pay a hefty price for all that technology, but you get a heck of a camera in return.

A large one-inch sensor is joined by a wonderful lens which offers a 35mm equivalent of 24-200mm - a classic walk around length. There’s also a host of other handy features, such as an inbuilt retractable viewfinder and a tilting touch-sensitive screen.

If you’re struggling to justify the high asking price, have a look at older versions of the RX100, such as the Mark V and the Mark IV which are still cracking models.

Read T3's full Sony RX100 VI review

2. Panasonic TZ200 The best travel zoom compact you can buy right now Reasons to buy + Long zoom length + One-inch sensor + Manual control Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Fixed screen $797.99 View at Amazon 210 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Panasonic’s TZ100 was an impressive little compact travel camera, but it upped the ante with the TZ200, boosting the zoom lens up to 15x. Panasonic says that both the TZ cameras will remain in its line-up, giving you two options designed to suit your budget and your needs.

Design wise, the two compact cameras are very similar, so we’re still lamenting the lack of a tilting screen for the TZ series, but otherwise, it’s a stylish pocket-friendly camera that is absolutely ideal for your travel needs. The one-inch sensor puts it in a realm above other travel compacts, while the long zoom sees it outperform the Sony RX100 V.

Other improvements to the model include a better electronic viewfinder and a new sensor which produces better colour. One area where it falls down a little is in low-light, so if you’re somebody who likes to do a lot of dim snapping, it may not be the one for you.

3. Fuji X100F Look the business with this retro premium compact which is superb for street photography Reasons to buy + Gorgeous looks + Very large sensor Reasons to avoid - High price - One focal length only $930 View at Amazon 155 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The Fuji X100F is as beautiful as it is capable. If the retro look floats your boat, then the X100F is a thing to behold, just like pretty much every camera in Fuji’s impressive stable.

The X100F is a compact camera but it’s got the same size sensor as a DSLR (APS-C). It’s paired with a lovely 35mm f/2.0 fixed length lens - and while that sounds restrictive, it’s superb for capturing street life and travel images which really make you think about what you’re photographing before indiscriminately hitting the shutter release.

There’s also a wonderful hybrid viewfinder which combines optical and digital technology for the best of both worlds. It’s a shame the screen doesn’t tilt, or the camera would be nigh-on perfect.

4. Canon G7X Mark II A well featured and smart premium compact which appeals to DSLR owners Reasons to buy + Intuitive operation + High image quality Reasons to avoid - Quite pricey - No viewfinder $480 View at eBay 110 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Canon’s range of PowerShot G series compact cameras are a great alternative to your DSLR when size and weight is of the utmost importance. There’s a great range to choose from, but the G7X Mark II sits nicely in the middle with a great balance between small size and a range of features.

It’s got a 4x optical zoom, a tilting touch-sensitive screen and a large one-inch sensor. You can shoot in raw format and take full manual control, but the lack of a viewfinder may be off-putting for some traditionalists. If you can find room for a camera a little bigger, the Canon G5X might be the more appealing choice.

5. Sony RX10 IV A superb bridge camera that gets you even closer to the action Reasons to buy + Long zoom + One-inch sensor + Tilting, touch-sensitive screen Reasons to avoid - Bulky construction $1,199.99 View at Amazon 69 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The Sony RX10 IV is the latest in Sony’s line of super premium bridge cameras. Using the term “bridge camera” for a camera of this quality is a bit of a misnomer, since it offers so much more than a standard bridge offering. It keeps the same 25x optical zoom lens of its predecessor, which gives you 24-600mm in 35mm terms, with an f/2.4-4 aperture range giving you lots of scope when working in low light. Improvements have been made to the 20.1 megapixel one-inch sensor, which now uses a stacked designed for even better image quality.

Other great features include the option to shoot at a whopping 24fps – perfect for wildlife photographers – a fantastic EVF, a tilting touch-sensitive screen and 4K video recording. The main drawback of the RX10 IV is its very high asking price – but with all those specs in a travel friendly package, you do get a lot for your cash.

6. Panasonic LX100 II A brilliant compact for the enthusiast photographer Reasons to buy + Large sensor + Small body + Good handling Reasons to avoid - Screen doesn’t tilt - Small upgrade $789.99 View at eBay 2 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

We had to wait quite a long time for Panasonic to produce an upgrade to its popular LX100 from four years ago. The resulting “Mark II” is more an incremental upgrade than all-out revolution, but arguably that’s just because the first model was so good.

Sporting a Four Thirds sensor in a body that you can almost fit into your trouser pocket, the LX100 II is ideal for travel and street photographers looking to travel light without facing too much of an image quality compromise.

Improvements come in the shape of adding touch-sensitivity to the screen, additional 4K Photo modes, more creative modes plus the ability to charge the camera via USB. The fact that the screen doesn’t tilt is a big let down for a camera so squarely aimed at street photographers, while some may feel restricted by the relatively short focal length.

Overall though, the LX100 II is a top-notch premium compact that is capable of producing fantastic images in a range of different conditions.

7. Panasonic FZ2000 A bridge camera, but perhaps not as you know it - the FZ2000 is the ideal travel companion Reasons to buy + High image quality + Excellent controls Reasons to avoid - High price - Not pocket friendly $997.99 View at Amazon 45 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Time was that bridge cameras had a bit of a dodgy reputation. They offered a high zoom but the image quality was a bit ropey. That’s not the case any more with the current crop of well-performing and very appealing premium bridge cameras like the FZ2000.

This is a genuine contender for a DSLR replacement, giving you a 20x optical zoom in a body which means you don’t need to carry around extra lenses. It’s also got a cracking viewfinder, a great free-angle screen and a range of 4K Video and Photo options.

If you’re looking for an all-rounder for travelling, and have got more room than just a pocket, the FZ2000 is an excellent choice.

8. Canon G1X Mark III A DSLR in your pocket Reasons to buy + Huge sensor + Vari-angle screen + Small size Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Limited zoom range - Limited aperture range - Short battery life $855 View at eBay

Canon’s G series have taken a little bit of a backseat in recent times, but the G1X Mark III puts the old favourite right back in the limelight. This seriously impressive feat of miniaturisation sees a DSLR-sized (APS-C) sensor housed inside a teeny tiny body. It’ll even squeeze into your pocket, so long as you’re not sporting super tight skinny jeans.

Of course you do have some compromise here, most notably the short zoom range - there’s just 3x optical zoom available. That’s still excellent for a compact camera with such a large sensor - most others in this category make do with a fixed length lens. The biggest drawback here is the high asking price, but for something which puts DSLR image quality in your pocket, you may just think the money is worth it.

9. Nikon P1000 The king of all super-zooms Reasons to buy + Huge zoom + Great viewfinder + Manual controls & raw shooting Reasons to avoid - Very bulky - High price - Small sensor $837.09 View at Amazon

Every now and then a camera comes along which feels more like a proof of concept than something that many people will buy. The P1000 is one such model – a £999 “bridge” camera that goes so extreme in this genre that you are likely to draw some interested looks from passers-by in the park.

Packing a 125x zoom – so that’s 24-3000mm, you can quite literally shoot the moon with the P1000. Once you’ve done that on the first day out of the box, you’re left with a very bulky camera that can shoot super distant subjects, but doesn’t excel at it.

There are other things to like about the P1000 – it’s got a great viewfinder, offers manual control and raw format shooting, and the screen fully articulates. All of that comes at the price of having to carry a monster camera around – but if zooming’s your thing, it’s certainly worth having a look.

10. Panasonic TZ95 A travel compact offering a wide range of features in a pocket-friendly body Reasons to buy + Long zoom + 4K Video / Photo + Touch-sensitive screen Reasons to avoid - Low light performance not great - Very small viewfinder $447.99 View at Amazon

A replacement to the TZ90, the TZ95 continues to build on the success of Panasonic’s range of “travel zoom” cameras. It packs a 30x optical zoom into a body which you can snugly fit into your trouser pocket. For now at least, this kind of zooming isn’t possible from your smartphone, giving cameras like this the edge for holidays and day trips.

This isn’t a massive overhaul from the TZ90, but alongside the same sensor and lens combination, you now get added Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, making it easier than ever to share your travel shots live from the scene.

Other useful features include a small but useful electronic viewfinder which comes in handy when bright light prevents the screen from being used, Panasonic’s fantastic 4K Photo modes, and the ability to shoot in manual control in raw format.

On the downside, low light performance leaves something to be desired - if you’re mainly considering the TZ95 as a holiday camera though, this may be of less importance.

11. Canon SX740 The biggest zoom currently on the market, but it could do with a few more attractive features Reasons to buy + Great zoom range + Easy to use + Good value Reasons to avoid - No touchscreen - Poor in low-light

The SX740 is a great point-and-shoot for those looking for a travel-friendly compact.

Although it has manual control options, it’s not really something we’d overtly recommend for advanced enthusiasts, especially as it doesn’t have raw format shooting. Having a 40x optical zoom is great for getting closer to the action, but such a long lens necessitates a small sensor – if you’re mainly going to be using this camera for bright daylight shots of your holidays, that shouldn’t be a problem, but for low-light and night work, it’s not the best performer in the world.

On the major plus side, at £350 it doesn’t represent a huge cash outlay, especially compared with some of the other models in our list.

12. Leica Q2 A full-frame sensor inside a compact body - but it’s not one for the budget conscious Reasons to buy + Full frame sensor + Great controls + Optically stabilised lens Reasons to avoid - Very expensive - Not very flexible $4,995 View at Adorama

The Leica Q2 is an upgrade to the 4-year-old Leica Q. Not exactly top of the list of “budget buys”, it’s never the less a very desirable product for those that have the readies.

It features a supersized full-frame sensor (47.3 megapixels) and a fixed 28mm f/1.7 lens which combine together to produce beautiful results. Compared to its predecessor, the beautiful body, which features a great range of direct access controls and dials, it’s very similar.

However, under the hood there has been some significant improvements. That sensor has almost doubled in resolution - the older model offering 24.2 megapixels, while there’s a newly-developed Maestro II image processor which promises faster speeds.

There’s a range of other advanced technologies in the spec sheet here, but at over £4250, it’s easy to assume that the most obvious customer of this compact camera is those with a penchant for the Leica red dot, no matter what it’s capable of producing.

13. Sony RX10 III Another superb bridge camera that gets you even closer to the action Reasons to buy + Long zoom + 4K video Reasons to avoid - Very high price - Bulky body $749 View at Amazon 126 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

It’s very difficult to choose between the Panasonic FZ2000 and the Sony RX10 III, so we’ve included them both in this round-up. The Sony is more expensive, but you do get a longer zoom lens at 25x optical for your extra outlay. Not only is the lens long, it also has a lovely wide maximum aperture ring of f/2.8-4 making it great in low light.

If you’re mainly concerned with ultimate flexibility, then it’s a fantastic option - just think how good your safari photos will look next to a phone snapper.

Other fantastic features include super quick autofocusing, 4K video recording and the ability to shoot video in super slow motion.

14. Panasonic FZ1000 II A good all-round bridge camera, available at a reasonable price Reasons to buy + Good image quality + Flexible zoom length + Excellent controls Reasons to avoid - Not much of an upgrade from FZ1000 - Fairly bulky $897.99 View at Amazon

If you don’t quite have the budget for the FZ2000, considering instead the FZ1000 II. Designed as a refresh to the original FZ1000, it’s a good option if you don’t need more than a 16x optical zoom lens and want to save a bit of cash.

It’s got a large one-inch 20.1-million pixel sensor, 4K Video and Photo modes, 12fps shooting at full resolution and an electronic viewinder that accompanies a fully articulating, touch-sensitive screen.

The button layout has been refreshed a little, and now includes a “Zoom Compose Assist” function to help you keep track of distant subjects, but otherwise it’s not a major overhaul from its predecessor. Bluetooth connectivity has also been added, which means you can maintain a constant connection between your smartphone and the camera.

If you want to save even more cash, keep a look out for the older FZ1000 which is still a neat performer.

