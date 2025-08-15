Amazon has slashed the price of this five-star DJI drone – but stock is flying, fast

At T3, we’re constantly on the hunt for deals; we come across that are good, and some not so good. But, every now and then, a bargain comes along that genuinely thrills us — and this DJI Mavic 3 Pro deal is exactly that. Amazon has slashed £275 off its RRP , and it’s one of the best premium drones on the market right now.

With the Fly More Combo, you'll get everything you need for longer, more flexible flights – including two spare Intelligent Flight Batteries, a charging hub, extra propellers, and a convenient carrying bag. Plus, the DJI RC controller comes with a built-in screen, so you can leave your phone in your pocket and enjoy smooth, hassle-free control right out of the box.

For anyone truly passionate about aerial photography or videography, the Mavic 3 Pro offers unbeatable versatility and value. Equipped with a Hasselblad camera featuring a 4/3 CMOS sensor, the Mavic 3 Pro captures breathtaking 20-megapixel images and records ultra-clear 5.1K video at 50 frames per second.

It also offers an impressive flight time of up to 46 minutes, powered by a high-capacity battery that lets you capture longer sessions and tackle more ambitious shots without constant stops to recharge. Its advanced omnidirectional obstacle sensing offers full 360-degree protection, helping the drone avoid obstacles and maintain a safe, seamless flight experience.

This may not be the biggest discount we've seen on the drone, but it definitely helps cause less damage to your wallet. As expected, stock is flying out, fast, so grab it while you can.