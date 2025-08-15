Amazon has slashed the price of this five-star DJI drone – but stock is flying, fast
For stunning aerial shots, the DJI Mavic 3 Pro Fly More Combo is in a league of its own
At T3, we’re constantly on the hunt for deals; we come across that are good, and some not so good. But, every now and then, a bargain comes along that genuinely thrills us — and this DJI Mavic 3 Pro deal is exactly that. Amazon has slashed £275 off its RRP, and it’s one of the best premium drones on the market right now.
With the Fly More Combo, you'll get everything you need for longer, more flexible flights – including two spare Intelligent Flight Batteries, a charging hub, extra propellers, and a convenient carrying bag. Plus, the DJI RC controller comes with a built-in screen, so you can leave your phone in your pocket and enjoy smooth, hassle-free control right out of the box.
The DJI Mavic 3 Pro Fly More Combo with DJI RC features a Hasselblad camera for stunning 20MP photos and 5.1K video, 46-minute flight time, omnidirectional obstacle sensing, advanced shooting modes, and includes extra batteries, propellers, and a carrying bag. Now £350 cheaper at Amazon!
For anyone truly passionate about aerial photography or videography, the Mavic 3 Pro offers unbeatable versatility and value. Equipped with a Hasselblad camera featuring a 4/3 CMOS sensor, the Mavic 3 Pro captures breathtaking 20-megapixel images and records ultra-clear 5.1K video at 50 frames per second.
It also offers an impressive flight time of up to 46 minutes, powered by a high-capacity battery that lets you capture longer sessions and tackle more ambitious shots without constant stops to recharge. Its advanced omnidirectional obstacle sensing offers full 360-degree protection, helping the drone avoid obstacles and maintain a safe, seamless flight experience.
This may not be the biggest discount we've seen on the drone, but it definitely helps cause less damage to your wallet. As expected, stock is flying out, fast, so grab it while you can.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.