Creator-favourite Insta360 action cam received a MEGA price cut – don't let this one get away!

It may be a sombre time with the summer nearing an end, but there is a silver lining – end-of-season sales. Leading the way is Insta360, which is offering some pretty impressive savings that you don’t want to miss.
One of the standout deals is on their most popular action cam – the Go 3S – which has received a mega price cut, and is now down from £349.99 to £279.99. This cute action cam punches well above its weight, capturing crisp 4K video in a tiny, pebble-sized body, making it perfect for immersive POV filming.
The Go 3S isn’t the only tempting offer Insta360 has on the table. You can now save a massive £200 on the Insta360 X3, and even the brand’s most powerful action cam – the X5 – is seeing a rare price drop.
Whether you’re picking up your very first action camera or looking to upgrade your current setup, there’s never been a better time to buy. Here’s the best deals you can grab right now…
Tiny but mighty, the Insta360 GO 3S packs a 4K punch into a thumb-sized camera you can stick, clip, or wear anywhere. It’s made for hands-free, POV creativity, perfect for capturing life as it happens. Magnetically mountable, waterproof, and paired with a touchscreen Action Pod, this is storytelling without limits or bulk.
A go-to choice for effortless 360° filming, the X3 packs stunning 5.7K resolution and ultra-smooth FlowState stabilisation. With £200 off, it’s an unbeatable deal for creators who want high-quality content without the high price tag.
Built with Leica expertise and ready to shoot in stunning 8K, the Ace Pro 2 is designed for creators who demand top-tier performance. With £50 off and an extra battery included, it’s a smart pick for those who take their filming seriously.
The X5 stands as Insta360’s most advanced 360° camera to date, capturing incredibly sharp, immersive 8K video footage with smooth stitching and rich dynamic range. Perfect for VR creators or travel filmmakers aiming for next-level storytelling.
Record in stunning 8K with the flagship X4. It’s waterproof, tough, and built for immersive 360° shooting. Get £130 off, plus a free Insta360 Neck Gaiter to sweeten the deal.
