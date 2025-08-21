DJI quietly slashes the price of one of its most affordable drones in secret sale
And a few other favourites
The end-of-season sales are creeping in on outdoor tech (Insta360 has just launched a very tempting sale), and now DJI has joined the ranks.
One deal that immediately grabbed my attention was on the popular Mini 4K drone, one of DJI’s more affordable and beginner-friendly models. It’s currently on offer for just £225 – pretty good going for a drone that captures 4K video, has a powerful 12MP camera, and plenty of intelligent flight modes to give your regular footage a more creative flare.
It’s not the only drone DJI has discounted either; plenty of other top models, mobile accessories, and even power banks have made it into the sale too. Check out our top picks below…
The ultra-affordable DJI Mini 4K is a brilliant beginner drone for those looking to step into the world of aerial photography. It boasts a powerful 12MP camera, captures crisp 4K video footage, and has a 31-minute flight time. Plus, there are plenty of intelligent flight modes and safety features (like GPS-based return-to-home). It's the perfect entry model for first-time pilots.
The DJI Mini 3 is a lightweight, beginner-friendly drone that captures sharp 4K video and 12MP photos. With up to 38 minutes of flight time and a compact design under 249g, it’s perfect for casual flyers.
The DJI Avata 2 offers exceptional 12MP still images and 4K video with a 1/1.3-inch sensor and a 23-minute flight time. This combo deal also includes Goggles Integra, the RC Motion 2 controller, three Intelligent Flight Batteries, Two-Way Charging Hub, a Sling Bag, and more.
The DJI Mavic 3 Pro Fly More Combo with DJI RC features a Hasselblad camera for stunning 20MP photos and 5.1K video, 46-minute flight time, omnidirectional obstacle sensing, advanced shooting modes, and includes extra batteries, propellers, and a carrying bag. Grab it for £230 cheaper, while stock lasts.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.