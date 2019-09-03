Best cheap Beats by Dr Dre headphones deals from Solo to Studio to Powerbeats

Looking for a great deal on what is still probably the most popular headphone brand on the planet? We will rock you with the best Beats by Dre headphone deals on the web. There's a fair chance there will be some prices cut on Beats buds and headphones on Black Friday… But that's ages away.

If you're into hip-hop, rock and pop, Beats headphones are a great choice. They used to have a fairly terrible reputation among 'audiophiles' for the quality of their sound compared to their cost but most recent Beats by Dre headphones sound good to excellent. The Powerbeats Pro (review) are arguably the best headphones you can buy, Studio3 Wireless are right up there with any of the best noise cancelling headphones, and the likes of the brand flagship Solo 3 and gym-friendly Powerbeats are very solid.

The pricing on Beats by Dr Dre cans is on the premium side, so cheap Beats deals are a perennially popular online search.

Today's best Beats by Dr Dre headphone deals

(Image credit: Beats by Dr Dre)

Powerbeats Pro are a 'game changer' for Beats; the quality of them is over and above anything the brand has produced before. Designed for workouts and running, the clever design of these true wireless buds means they stay still in your ears during even the most arduous physical jerks. Battery life is way better than most true wireless buds at 8-9 hours and they recharge incredibly fast. Admittedly the battery case provided is on the large side. What's even more impressive is that in terms of audio quality these are easily good enough to use outside of the gym. In fact, the overall combination of comfort, fit, sound, convenience and battery life makes them probably the best pair of earbuds you can buy right now.

Today's best Beats Powerbeats Pro deals ? $249.95 View $249.95 View $249.99 View Show More Deals

(Image credit: Beats by Dr Dre)

Beats Studio3 (or Studio 3) Wireless

The Studio 3 is the Beats by Dre flagship: a luxe pair of cans with excellent sound and noise cancelling to rival Bose QC35 and Sony WH1000XM3. The noise cancelling adapts to the sound around you, helping to completely wipe out the rest of the world – the big, pillowy earcups help here, too. It's generally agreed these are the best sounding Beats headphones, but they aren't cheap. Even more reason to look out for a Black Friday deal on them.

Beats Solo 3 Wireless

The Beats Solo3 Wireless is iconic. Instantly recognisable, it's also a well-built wireless headphone that sounds good in both wireless and wired modes. They are comfortable to wear and the battery life provides up to 40 hours of listening time. The remote control built-in to the right ear cup is intuitive and easy to use. But the newest feature is the W1 chip, Apples new Bluetooth technology, that improves battery life and makes pairing the headphones with Apple effortless.

Beats X Wireless

As well as the more standard black and white, Beats X is also available in grey and blue. While Apple has all four colours available from its online store, it looks like only black and white are available from some retailers at the moment). The in-earphones were announced just after the iPhone 7, the AirPods and alongside the superb Beats Solo 3 Wireless over-ear headphones, all of which feature Apple’s W1 wireless chip which augments Bluetooth for easy reconnection to your iOS device as well as easy device switching between your iCloud-registered devices.

Beats by Dre Powerbeats 3 Wireless deals

If you're living the active lifestyle and need a lightweight way of delivering tunes to your skull you might want to consider the older but probably still popular Powerbeats 3 Wireless headphones. The 12-hour battery life is great for multiple lengthy workouts between charges and the wireless tech is excellent for tangle-free times.

Beats Solo 2 Wireless

There will be some fab deals on the Beats Solo 2 thanks to the newer Solo 3 model.

These little headphones are very versatile. They have been designed to fold inwards to make them easy to pack into your bag. The rubber-topped headband creates a firm grip around the head for those who want to wear them running. But more importantly they have some of the best noise isolation through the outer coating creating a seal around the ear.

Beats Pro

Here we have the first of our wired options, Beats Pro. On first impressions the size and weight of these headphones stand out. Designed for people mixing in studios, these headphones may not appeal to the more casual user. That said, the build quality is strong and these will withstand any clumsy drops or knocks.

The headphones are connected through a single cable which can be inserted to either earcup. The spare port can then be used by another set of headphones, allowing you to share music with your friends at the same time.

Beats Studio 2

The Studio's 2 are lighter with sleeker edges and greater attention to detail than the originals. One new feature is the rechargeable battery, that gives 20 hours of listening time. If you enjoy classical music or more delicate sounds the subtle hiss when the ANC is on may be a little irritating. Though the sound quality overall has been improved and the bass levels restrained giving a much more balanced sound.

Beats Solo 2

The Solo 2 offer a good balance of performance and portability. Significant improvements to the sound quality have been made, though these probably aren't for the audio purists. The cups are on-ear rather than over-ear which could affect comfort and will definitely affect isolation from outside sounds.

Beats Mixr

The earcups rotate so you can do your skillful mixing uninhibited. The bass in these cans is supposed to be particularly 'big' and you can share what you're listening to with dual-port daisy chaining.

Beats urBeats 2

If you want cheap Beats by Dre, this is as good as it gets really. It's a standard pair of earphones which come with tangle-free flat cables as well as a clicker and built-in microphone for taking calls.

Today's cheapest Beats by Dre Urbeats deals ? $34.99 View Deal ends Mon, Sep 9 $59.95 View $59.99 View $72.45 View Show More Deals

Beats Powerbeats 2

These earphones are made for using while exercising. They're designed to not fall out of your ears and they're sweat and water resistant. Meanwhile, RemoteTalk controls allow you to easily take calls or change your music without having to fiddle.

Beats by Dre EP

Sitting at the lower end of the range and priced accordingly, the lightweight, wired Beats EP headphones are still very finely tuned, which means you'll be able to hear your music just as the artist intended.