Campfire Audio goes green and more affordable – exclusive 10-driver earphones could be perfect fit for audiophiles

Quick Summary Campfire Audio has created a more affordable version of its high-spec and previously limited edition earphones. The Andromeda 10 in-ears feature 10 balanced armature drivers and are £600 less expensive than their predecessors.

Campfire Audio has created a new version of its multi-driver Andromeda 10 earphones, and this time we're not getting a limited edition. The Classic Green Andromeda 10 promises the same sonic signature as the brand's limited edition black and gold Damascus models, but for considerably less cash.

Visually, these new earphones are similar to the Andromeda Emerald Sea headphones we reviewed last year, but the Andromeda 10 has double the drivers and should be even more impressive in the low and mid range.

We rated those headphones very highly for their detail and enthusiasm, as well as their spacious sound stage.

Where the original Andromeda earphones had five drivers, the Andromeda 10 has 10 custom balanced armatures – hence the name. They comprise four low, four mid and two high.

Frequency response is 5Hz to 20kHz and sensitivity is 94dB, so they're easy to drive across a wide range of hardware.

(Image credit: Campfire Audio)

Campfire Audio Classic Green Andromeda 10: key features and pricing

The standard edition features a new mid-range chamber that's tuned for improved openness and articulation alongside Campfire's proprietary TAEC (Tuned Acoustic Expansion Chamber). This delivers distortion-free high-frequency performance.

The buds are made from anodised aluminium rather than the stainless steel of the limited editions, making them lighter than siblings. And for the first time in a Campfire IEM, its Time Link modular cable has a 2-pin connector. That cable comes with a selection of terminators: 3.5mm, balanced 4.4mm and USB-C.

The Andromeda 10 pair come in Classic Green have a recommended retail price of £1,699 / $1,799 (about €1,960 / AU$3,410), making them considerably more affordable than the special editions. Those are priced at £2,299 / $2,499 (about €2,655 / AU$4,615).

If you want to pick up one of those pairs you should probably move quickly as they're limited to 250 units of each finish.