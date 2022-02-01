Hints & Tips

To shop the Trespass sale, head to the top right of the Trespass website. Customers can easily shop in women's, men’s, kid’s, accessories and footwear categories and items involved in the sales have stickers on them. Trespass also offers a price promise, where if you find the same product at a cheaper price elsewhere, they’ll match the price.

Trespass have special discounts for students and members of the armed forces. Students can get 10% off Trespass when you join and verify your student status with UNiDays. Trespass also has an armed forces and emergency services discount to serving members of the British Army, Royal Navy, Royal Marines, Royal Air Force, Cadet Forces, Reserve Forces UK Police Force, UK Ambulance Service and UK Fire Brigade. By emailing the Trespass team and providing proof of employment and ID, you’ll receive a 10% discount off all products.

FAQs

Does Trespass offer free delivery? Yes. If your order is over £50, you’ll receive free standard delivery. If your order is under £50, you’ll have to pay £2.95. Delivery takes 5-7 working days. Trespass also has Click & Collect where you can pick up your order for free when you head in store.

What is the Trespass returns policy? Customers can return or exchange any item within 21 days of receiving the original order, either online or in store. Once the order has been received and assessed by the Trespass team, a refund will be processed.

Can I exchange my order? Yes. Customers can exchange their item within 21 days but Trespass can only change it for an alternative size of the original product ordered.

How do I track my order? Yes. Customers will receive a shipping confirmation email which has a ‘Track your Order’ link inside which you can use to find your order status. Alternatively, click the ‘Track My Order’ link on the website and submit your order number and email address to find your order.

What payment methods are available? Trespass accepts all major credit or debit cards, PayPal and Amazon Pay.

Does Trespass have a price promise? Yes. If you find something on the Trespass website that’s cheaper elsewhere, Trespass will match the price. To get this deal, contact the Trespass team.

Is there a Trespass store near me? Yes, there are hundreds of Trespass stores worldwide. Head to the ‘Find a Store’ section of the website, type in your postcode and you can find your nearest store.

How do I get in touch with the Trespass customer service team? To contact Trespass, call 0800 011 9200, email support@trespass.co.uk or fill out a contact form on the website.

How to use Trespass discount codes

1. Find the Trespass discount code that you want to use and head to their website. Remember to check the T&Cs before shopping. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Trespass discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. Once you’re at the checkout, you’ll find ‘Voucher Codes’ underneath your total. Click the dropdown and enter your code into the box. Click ‘Apply’ and the page will refresh and your total will be updated.

Parkas, waterproof or softshell: which jacket do I need?

(Image credit: Trespass)

As Trespass became popular and well known for their anoraks and waterproof jackets, they’re the go-to destination for outdoor clothing for your next adventure. Their bestselling jackets include waterproofs, parkas and softshell… but what type is best for you?

Waterproof jackets are ideal for wet and windy environments. Whether they’re lightweight raincoats with hoods or jackets that pack away into a travel-sized bag, waterproofs are a necessity for camping trips and long hikes. Their range of men’s, women’s and kid’s waterproof jackets are available in different sizes and styles, and with Trespass' trademark fabric technology. Most of their waterproofs are developed with Tres-tex fabric that provides an effective waterproof barrier against wet weather and climates.

Softshell jackets are made with an outer layer for cold days and active lifestyles. Softshell fabric is known for its comfort level, lightweight design and flexibility. They’re extremely breathable and windproof, so if you’re headed on a windy walk or trek, a softshell is a great option.

Parka coats are a good mixture between waterproof and softshell. Parka coats shield you perfectly from the elements and feature water and windproof fabric technology, insulation and fur trims. Parkas are extremely versatile and are available in long and short lengths. Whatever jacket you’re looking for, Trespass has hundreds of options and can assist you in finding the right one for your next adventure.

Don’t forget your pets! What to pack on a journey with your dog

(Image credit: Trespass)

An outdoor adventure wouldn’t be complete without our furry friends! In 2017, Trespass launched ‘Trespaws’ which is a range of clothing and accessories that are specifically designed for dogs. The Trespaws collection is a carefully designed range of technical performance dog coats, jackets, leads, collars and other accessories.

Whether you’re off on a camping trip or a day hike, your dog should be able to come with you without too much stress or packing. If you’re travelling with your dog in your car, it’s a good idea to invest in a car seat cover. This is especially helpful if your dog gets mucky on walks as it keeps your car clean and protected. You can also get a portable dog bed that you can pop in the back of the car or you can put it inside your tent. For walks and treks, you need to have their lead, collar and an overcoat to keep them warm in wet and windy conditions. Other necessities include water bottles, collapsible dog bowls and waste bags.

Whenever you’re unsure of what to bring for your dog on a trip, try and replicate the setup you have at home while you’re away. While dogs love being outside and running around, they like to feel comfortable and secure with where they are. By getting them a comfy bed, travel toys and accessories for their journeys with you, they’ll be more comfortable with travelling and coming on trips.