Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% BACK IN STOCK in the UK: it's the world's fastest running shoe, you know

People, rejoice! The Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT%, one of the best running shoes on the market, is back in stock and you can buy it now, on the Nike website in the funky Valerian Blue/Black/Vapour Green colourway. And not just in two odd sizes but basically all decent sizes, from 6 to size 14. This is the best news we've heard in the past two weeks for sure. Hopefully running outside will remain an option in the UK, and won't be taken away due to the actions of a few thousand idiots.

Since we are only allowed out once a day for exercising, you might as well make the most of it and go for a run. And if you are going for a run, you might as well wear the fastest running shoe in existence, at least until the new Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% comes out. Or the Asics Metaracer. Adidas Adizero Pro is pretty fast, too, as is Brooks Hyperion Elite. But NEXT% is the fast-est. It's fasterer.

Why should you buy the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% running shoes

The Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% is one of the few running shoes that doesn't need introduction, even if you are not overly familiar with running shoes in general. At the beginning of 2020, these shoes were in the news every day, athletes and organisations lobbying for it to be banned from the Tokyo Olympic for it providing unfair advantage to runners who wear them. Now that the Olympics have been postponed a year, the debate has calmed down a bit but hasn't gone away completely.

The Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% are very energy efficient running shoes. In my first run wearing the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT%, I smashed all my PBs by a good margin. If you are after running shoes that can go fast, these are the shoes you are looking for.

The ZoomX foam feels soft under foot as you land and the full-length carbon plate provides ample amount of propulsion at the toe-off point. The thick foam might seem too soft at first but it helps tremendously to give you a boost just when it's needed.

The Vaporweave upper is so thin it's practically see-through, almost translucent. Despite the lightness, it does a brilliant job strapping the many layers of soles to your feet and once the asymmetric laces have been fastened, the sensation of pressure above the foot gets dispersed evenly.

Buy these running shoes while you can!

