Cyber Monday deal for budding digital artists: save over £45 on XP-PEN graphics tablets on Amazon

Have you been toying with the idea of getting into graphic design? You might have also been looking at top-grade Wacom tablets and have been put off by the premium price tag? Good news: as part of Amazon's Cyber Monday deal parade, XP-Pen graphics/drawing tablets have received a significant price cut, so it's basically now or never if you ever wanted to invest in one.
• 25% off XP-Pen Pro Graphics drawing tablets on Amazon, Cyber Monday prices from £23, you save up to £45.01 (38%)
XP-Pen was founded in Japan 15 years ago and has been a supplier of graphics tablets, pen display monitors, stylus pens, and more ever since. Their devices are equal part intuitive and technologically adept, all for a very reasonable price.
XP-PEN Deco Pro Graphics Drawing Tablet With 8192 Levels Pen Pressure Battery – Small | Cyber Monday price £74.99 | Was £120 | You save £45.01 (38) on Amazon
Deco Pro is a 2019 AND 2019 Red Dot Design Award Winner graphics tablet with the intuitive double wheel interface that combines a mechanical and virtual wheel. With two wheels, it’s easier to capture, write, draw, and edit, too. The tablet has 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity, eight responsive shortcut keys and 9x5-inch working area. Made with an aluminium casing and featuring a curved form as thin as 7mm, the XP-PEN Deco Pro fits both right- and left-handed users.View Deal
XP-PEN DECO 03 Digital Drawing Tablet | Cyber Monday price £65.99 | Was £89.99 | You save £24 (27%) on Amazon
The Deco 03 has an even large active area than the Deco Pro with its 10 x 5.62-inch working area. Set up is easy as pie: simply plug the included ISM 2.4G USB receiver into your computer to draw wirelessly, or connect the XP-Pen Deco 03 to your computer with the included USB cable for standard wired use. Also suitable for both right and left-handed users.View Deal
XP-PEN G640 Drawing Tablet | Cyber Monday price £23 | Was £34.99 | You save £11.99 (34%) on Amazon
The XP-Pen G940 comes with a XP-Pen advanced battery-free stylus that does not require charging, allowing for constant uninterrupted Draw and Play. The active area of the G640 is 6 x 4 inches and uses the same 8192 levels of pen pressure sensitivity. The report rate of the G640 is 266 RPS, making lines flow quicker and smoother, enhancing overall performance. Cheap and cheerful, all we need after Black Friday!View Deal
