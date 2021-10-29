Garmin Vivofit Junior 3 gets massive price cut in early Black Friday deals super saving

Smartwatches aren’t just for adults. Fact. We’ve just spotted a great deal on the Garmin Vivofit Junior 3, which is a fitness smartwatch for kids. We know what you’re thinking: do my kids really need a fitness smartwatch? Well, the purpose of the Garmin Vivofit Junior 3 isn't so much to be an all-singing, all-dancing smartwatch but instead a device to make your little ones feel part of fitness tracking.

The great news is that it's a nifty piece of kit with bags of tricks and one that aims to get kids to engage more in being active without complicated technology. We've covered everything you need to know about the deal below.

Of course, if you're a parent and thinking that you like the look the Garmin Vivofit Junior 3, but would prefer something less aimed at children, then T3 has got you covered there, as well. You can find even more Garmin watch deals on our dedicated deal roundup. The Best Black Friday deals include all sorts of fitness trackers, so it's worth giving those a whirl before making any purchase.

Image Garmin Vivofit Junior 3 | Was £79.99 | Now £49.00 | You save £30.99 (39%) at Amazon

The Garmin Vivofit Jr 3 is a rugged device that’s built to last. Even the most active users can be assured that the silicone band will hold together for a long time and is adjustable as well as robust. It's the perfect gift and with nearly 40 percent slashed off the price, the Vivofit Junior 3 is a no-brainer. Make sure to grab the discount while stocks last! View Deal

The Garmin Vivofit Junior 3 is suitable for children over the age of four, with a wrist strap that measures up to 175mm. This means that it offers flexibility as your child grows. The deal applies to a variety of colors, so your child can pick the device that they prefer from all the others. The swim-friendly fitness tracker also features an eye-catching large color display.

Garmin has really nailed the personalization features of the Junior 3: there are multiple watch face options that your child can choose from, plus up to 1 year of battery life – no recharging needed, and the battery is parent replaceable, which makes things a million times more hassle-free than having to constantly ensure that you've recharged the watch for your child.

T3's guides to the Black Friday sales and deals