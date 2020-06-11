Best yoga clothing 2020: comfy and flexible options for men and women

One of the big draws of yoga is that you really don't need a lot to get started. The priority is to sort yourself out with one of the best yoga mats. But after that, you'll find that it can help to pick up some dedicated yoga clothing – what you wear can play a big part in successfully achieving that tricky position you’ve been trying to master.

The best yoga clothing is stylish and well-made, covers your modesty whatever pose you're in, but above all that won’t restrict your movement. It should also be breathable, for when you start to get a sweat on. Leggings or sweatpants are great options as they are stretchy and allow you full range of movement. A top can be any style you like, whether you prefer cropped or loose and baggy, so long as the material is breathable and keeps you dry during a session. Women will also want to invest in a good sports bra too, to prevent anything from falling out when you’re in a tricky position.

We've picked out some of the best yoga clothing for both men and women, with well-known brands such as Manduka and Onzie making our top picks for stylish and practical yoga-wear.

1. Alo Yoga Triumph Sweatpant A comfortable and tapered men's yoga pant Specifications Best for: Comfort Type: Sweatpants Sizes: S-XXL Colour: Charcoal, Black, grey, navy, Oxblood Material: Triblend Fleece + Rib Reasons to buy + Adjustable waistband + Invisible zip pockets + Super soft Visit Site

These Alo Yoga Triumph Sweatpants are as stylish as they are soft, and those who bought them say they are nice enough to wear out and about as well as in the yoga studio. They are designed with practicality in mind, featuring two invisible zip pockets that will allow you to keep any essentials close by when working out. The fit is said to be very flattering and the material is super-soft and light. If you're after style and comfort for your weekly yoga and lounging around the house, these are a very popular choice. Choose from a range of colours.

2. Prana Dreaming Tank Top Keep cool on the mat in this breathable tank top Specifications Best for: Staying cool Type: Tank top Sizes: XS-XL Colour: Black, white, pink, cream Material: Polyester and spandex Reasons to buy + Stylish + Integrated chest padding Reasons to avoid - Not the best support for larger chests Today's Best Deals $69 View at Amazon 16 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

This tank top from Prana comes in a variety of colours. A snug fit and strappy detailing at the back makes this top super stylish. It has integrated padding for support around the chest and to ensure it's completely opaque. Smaller-chested women will be able to go bra-free, although larger chested ladies may find that they still need to wear a sports bra. This performance knit top is designed to be stretchy and breathable – perfect for fluid movements in your next yoga class.

3. Manduka Cross Strap Bra A supportive sports bra with cross strap back Specifications Best for: Support Type: Sports Bra Sizes: XS-XL Colour: Black, pink, blue, grey, navy Material: Polyester, spandex and nylon Reasons to buy + Great support + Variety of colours Reasons to avoid - Comes up small Today's Best Deals $17.98 View at The Clymb 10 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

A sports bra is something of a yoga must-have, and this one is ideal for smaller chested yogis. This cross strap example is stylish, and provides just the right amount of support for yoga. It does come up small, so you might want to size up slightly. The Manduka comes in a variety of colours and can be worn on its own or with a top like the Prana tank top over the top. This is designed to offer light support, so if you're larger chested, you'll want to opt for something more heavy-duty.

4. Manduka Flux Tights Super-stretchy leggings for the style-conscious yogi Specifications Best for: Style Type: leggings Sizes: XS-XL Colour: Red, blue, grey Material: Nylon and elastane Reasons to buy + Stretchy + Integrated media pocket Reasons to avoid - Come up short Today's Best Deals Check Amazon 3 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

These Manduka Flux Tights are popular for their unique, dance-inspired style that makes them wearable both in and out of the gym. The wrap around ends tie up at the back of the legs, which some users found to come up a bit short but they can be tied at the length that’s right for you. An integrated media pocket holds your phone so you can listen to soothing music while practicing your yoga.

5. YogaAddict Yoga Short Pant A loose pair of shorts ideal for hot yoga classes Specifications Best for: Hot yoga Type: Shorts Sizes: S-XXL Colour: Black, navy, grey blue, beige Material: Cotton spandex Reasons to buy + Not too tight + Soft Reasons to avoid - Don’t wear well with frequent use Today's Best Deals $37.97 View at Amazon 793 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If you do hot yoga you may find leggings or sweatpants too warm. So try these short pants from YogaAddict. Coming up just below the knee, they aren't too short, which is especially handy for taller men. As you'd imagine, they're very comfortable and great to move in for even the trickiest poses. They are said to wear quite quickly if you wear them often, but they're not too pricey.

6. Onzie Long Legging Choose from one of these funky designs from Onzie Specifications Best for: Design Type: Leggings Sizes: XS-L Colour: assorted designs Material: polyester and spandex Reasons to buy + Stretchy + Funky designs Reasons to avoid - Rather bold Today's Best Deals $50.55 View at Amazon 76 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If you want something that stands out from the crowd then these leggings from Onzie are a great choice. With a range of bold designs to choose from, these full-length leggings are both practical and stylish, not to mention super stretchy to make them extra comfortable. Those who bought these leggings have found them to wear incredibly well and say the material isn’t see-through as they can be on other leggings.