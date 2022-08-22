Adidas CODECHAOS 22 review: possibly the most comfortable golf shoe I’ve ever worn

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Can't be bothered to read my Adidas CODECHAOS 22 review in full? Shame on you! But here's the top line: it looks fantastic, it’s very reasonably priced and it might just be the most comfortable golf shoe I’ve tried.

Adidas CODECHAOS 22 is among the best golf shoes to see you through this summer and beyond. It’s a spikeless shoe that sacrifices nothing in grip while maintaining maximum comfort, thereby giving you the best of both worlds. Check out my handy guide to the pros and cons of spiked vs spikeless golf shoes.

The CODECHAOS 22 is the new and improved version of the already popular and unique original 2021 offering from adidas. The CODECHAOS family don’t look like your traditional golf shoe and have a much more sporty, cool vibe that has proved popular with PGA Tour pros such as Ryder Cup stars Tyrell Hatton and Daniel Berger.

This a well cushioned, lightweight, flexible and waterproof golf shoe that will no doubt prove to be one of the biggest sellers this year. Speaking of waterproofs, if you want to keep more than just your feet dry then you'll need our useful guide to the best waterproofs for golf.

But let's get back to the matter at hand, or in this case feet. Here's the full lowdown on adidas CODECHAOS 22.

Adidas CODECHAOS 22: Price and availability

A pair of CODECHAOS 22 will set you back around £140 in the UK, $160 in the USA and around AUS $240 in Australia – see our pricing widgets for the best current deals, wherever you may be.

CODECHAOS 22 is available in both laced and BOA (a lace system that features a dial to tighten them) models for men and women, while there is also a junior BOA model.

There are five colour choices for men and two for women. , while the BOA offers two colour designs for men, and one each for women and children. The BOA variation is a little more expensive.

Sizes are 6.5 to 14 (UK).

Adidas CODECHAOS 22: Looks

CODECHAOS are known for their fairly lucid colouring and the 2022 offering continues that theme. Not ideal for anyone who prefers an understated look perhaps, but there are a couple of less gaudy designs which look great.

My shoe of choice was the rather fetching grey, black and yellow number you can see in the above photograph. I’m also partial to the white and silver variation, but whatever your personal preference you should be able to find something to your liking either in the laced or BOA options available.

The side wraps are a cool addition to this all new and improved design but they aren't there just for aesthetics, they really help with stability during the swing.

The sole has a lot going on with dazzling colour and lots of small rubber lugs to aid traction. The sole also features the adidas logo, while the traditional three stripes on the side have had a makeover and look rather fetching.

Adidas CODECHAOS 22: Technology

The first thing to say is that the upper contains a minimum of 50% recycled content, which is of increasing importance of course in these times of increased environmental awareness and drive to end plastic waste. So a well deserved golf clap to adidas for that.

This breathable mesh upper is not only helping our planet though, it also has a waterproof coating that will keep your feet dry and ensure your shoes will still look clean even in wet conditions.

The wraparound outsole is a new addition to CODECHAOS 22. Adidas love a cool name to describe their technology and TWISTGRIP is right up there. What is it though? Well it’s a clever design innovation that sees the rubber nubs on the sole extended across the heel and forefoot but also up onto the side of the shoe on side wraps. The idea is to provide extra grip and stability and prevent your foot from moving around in the shoe during the follow through.

Comfort is provided courtesy of a full length BOOST mid sole which adidas say “delivers incredible energy return and instant comfort”. I have no idea what energy return is, but they’re right about the comfort. The BOOST sole is extremely comfortable and well cushioned.

As is becoming increasingly common in modern golf shoe design, there is also a BOA lacing system option. For those unfamiliar with this, it’s where classic laces are replaced by stainless steel wires, connected to a turning dial. This dial is used to tighten, loosen and snap your laces into place

The BOA variation does offer an interesting alternative to the traditional laces design and it also completely changes the look of the shoe. The CODECHAOS 22 has taken that change one step further by introducing a zipper right down the middle of the shoe (see photograph below). That look won’t appeal to everybody but there is a significant benefit to having no laces, particularly during poorer weather conditions when the last thing you want to be doing is having to mess about with wet shoelaces.

The BOA fastener is located at the side of the shoe which promotes a tighter heel and mid section. The shoe may feel slightly more secure with the BOA fastener but the look will split opinion and they are slightly more expensive than the traditional laced shoe. You still need to tighten the BOA at times during a round too, but it’s not as much of a chore as tying wet, muddy laces that may have come undone.

CODECHAOS 22 features an insite sockliner for a snug fit and comes with a 1 year waterproof warranty.

Adidas CODECHAOS 22: Performance

I’ve worn these shoes in dry and wet conditions and it performed superbly in both. My local course is very hilly and it’s a heck of a tough walk, especially when you insist on carrying your bag as I normally do. So 18 holes takes a toll on my feet, even when I’m wearing my trusty adidas ZG21s.

Having trudged up and down hills for four hours while wearing the CODECHAOS 22 I have to say I still felt pretty fresh at the end of it. At least my feet did anyway. Maybe adidas have something I can wear for my back? Seriously though, these shoes really are comfortable. Like wearing your favourite trainers (sneakers if you’re reading this from across the pond) only with traction to prevent you slipping and sliding on the tee box.

When I initially put the shoes on I thought there was a risk of blisters, as that can often happen when you wear a new pair of shoes for the first time. Usually I’ll wear two pairs of socks to combat that, but it was a scorching day in June and that didn’t seem like a great idea. So I rolled the dice with a thin pair of ankle socks and hoped for the best. No blisters, which was a bonus.

So other than them feeling as comfortable as a pair of fur lined bedroom slippers, what else can I say about CODECHAOS 22?

I’m a big fan of the new side straps that they introduced for this year and found that it really gave me added traction after impact. My left foot can often slip on my follow through if my balance isn’t quite right on the swing (I’m a 12 handicap currently so this happens more often than not) but the extra dimples that bleed up into the side of the shoe helped with this. That little bit of extra reassurance is comforting.

Towards the end of the round the turf began to moisten with the evening dew and this was a good test for the traction of the shoe. As mentioned already I usually opt for spikes and part of the reason for that is I like to play either very early in the morning or late in the evenings, which means even in good weather you will still have moisture on the ground either at the start or the end of the round. The CODECHAOS 22 handled this without any issues.

I also wore them during a downpour. I only played a few holes before giving up but even in those conditions the shoes provided the grip and stability I needed. A big test I like to put shoes through is to walk down a steep embankment at the side of the 6th green of my local course. I once slipped at the top of that slope and bounced all the way down on my golf bag and landed at the feet of my highly amusing playing partner, so any time I’m trying out new shoes in damp conditions I walk down that slope carefully to see if the shoes can handle it. Not all of them can but CODECHAOS 22 kept me upright, thankfully.

So while they do perform in the wet, personally I see these more as summer shoes. Sure, they could be worn effectively during the winter months but I’m always loathe to be stomping around in the November mud wearing nice colourful shoes. Before switching to the ZG21s I generally preferred plain black spiked shoes during the winter months (and occasionally during the summer too) but there is a lot to be said for a spikeless shoe on a hot day, especially when they are as comfortable as these.

I also wore them to drive to and from the course without any issues and they’re ideal for wearing into the clubhouse afterwards. With some spikeless shoes you can easily wear them to go for a drink with your buddies afterwards but personally I think CODECHAOS are a little too obviously “golf shoes” so I would still have a pair of trainers to change into. Each to their own though.

Adidas CODECHAOS 22: Verdict

They look great, they feel great, they're environmentally friendly and they’re not overly expensive. As a summer golf shoe, I can’t recommend them highly enough.