This is the best budget smartwatch I’ve tried – and it’s currently at its lowest price on Amazon

Garmin, Apple, Samsung – they may be the top dogs in the world of wearable tech, but affordable smartwatches are having a moment, with many packing in similar – or even the same – features you’d find on these more expensive models.

One of these is the Bip 6 from Amazfit, which I’ve been testing out for the past month. It has all your typical health and wellness tracking features, but Amazfit has also sprinkled in more premium ones too, like offline maps, turn-by-turn navigation, a bright AMOLED display, and even the ability to respond to texts and send voice notes straight from your wrist.

Usually, you can pick it up for a very reasonable £79.90, but right you can grab it for an even cheaper £66.99 – which is an absolute bargain if you're looking for a reliable fitness tracker that won't drain your wallet.

Amazfit Bip 6: was £79.90 now £65.99 at Amazon With 140 workout modes, offline maps, built-in music storage, GPS and the ability to make calls and respond to texts straight to your wrist, the Amazfit Bip 6 is a very capable wearable for those looking for feature-rich smartwatch at a low price.

The Bip 6 will tick a lot of boxes: it has built-in GPS, 14 day battery life, 5ATM water rating , over 140 sport modes (including Hyrox), voice control and an AI trainer. It also tracks sleep, heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), stress, blood oxygen levels, female cycles and both physical and mental fatigue (Readiness Score).

My only negative is that you can’t make payments with it but, with everything else you get, I think this is a small price to pay. Either way, it’s a cracking smart watch with an even better price.