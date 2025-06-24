I'm a fitness instructor and one of my favourite Nike trainers is half price off right now
A pair of the Nike Free Metcon 6 for £60? Yes please!
The right workout shoes can make all the difference to your workout. Have you ever tried squatting in a pair of running shoes? An accident just waiting to happen. As T3’s Active Writer, fitness instructor – and someone who just spends 90% of their time in the gym – one of the perks of my job is to seek out the best shoes for training in. So, when I spotted one of my favourite pairs, and best-sellers – the Nike Free Metcon 6 – was currently on offer, I knew I had to share.
Right now, you can grab this ‘do-it-all’ workout shoe for half price (in women’s sizes), for £60 at The Sports Edit, rather than £119.50 – which is an absolute bargain. Men can also pick up a pair in white and royal blue for £63.50 from Sports Direct, which is still a serious steal for a shoe that is great for lifting weights, cardio classes, HIIT training and more.
If you're combining cardio with light strength work, the Nike Free Metcon 6 is a solid choice. It has a flexible forefoot for natural movement, while a denser foam in the heel offers enhanced stability for strength work. Grab it for 50% off now!
What I love most about this workout shoe – and likely why it’s become such a best-seller – is its versatility across so many training styles. I can squat and deadlift in it comfortably (though if you’re lifting seriously heavy, a more specialised shoe might be better), knock out short treadmill intervals, and power through dynamic movements, like box jumps and burpees. It’s a brilliant all-rounder that transitions seamlessly from strength work to cardio and everything in between.
I’ve never seen them this cheap before, so if you are in need of a workout shoe that can do a bit of everything, these are a fantastic choice. Sizes are selling fast though, so I would take advantage of this fantastic deal while you can. Also, don’t forget to look at different colour options too – lots of them are on sale!
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
