I test walking shoes for a living, and the pair I’d recommend for Glasto is now less than £100

Glastonbury is a matter of days away, and if you haven’t got all your kit ready then (seriously) it’s time to get a move on! If you’re still in need of a decent pair of shoes to see you through the weekend, I’ve got you.

Having been to Glastonbury myself and with part of my job including testing the best hiking boots and walking shoes, I feel that I know exactly what kind of footwear can survive the mud and miles at the festival. And right now, the pair I’d recommend is on sale for less than £100.

It’s Merrell’s Moab Speed 2 GTX walking shoes, which are currently on offer for £99, saving you over £50 off its original price tag. Not only do these walking shoes have a stylish exterior – so they’ll look great with your pre-planned festival outfits – but their FloatPro Foam midsole makes them incredibly comfortable, and they're even waterproof (just in case the heavens decide to open up). If orange and black isn't quite your colour though, don't worry, there's lots of cool colourways on sale at Schuh.

While some people opt for wellies at a festival, or even just trainers, I personally think a pair of walking shoes is far more practical, especially with the amount of walking required at Glasto. The Moab Speed 2 feels more like a comfy pair of trainers on foot, and their deep Vibram lugs are ideal for biting into various terrains (whether that be wet or dry).

My pair saw me through a rather speedy hike up Pen Y Fan, but they're also the shoe I reach for for my weekend walks or even just daily errands, because they’re simply that comfy.