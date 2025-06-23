I test walking shoes for a living, and the pair I’d recommend for Glasto is now less than £100
These best-sellers are comfy, stylish, breathable and even waterproof
Glastonbury is a matter of days away, and if you haven’t got all your kit ready then (seriously) it’s time to get a move on! If you’re still in need of a decent pair of shoes to see you through the weekend, I’ve got you.
Having been to Glastonbury myself and with part of my job including testing the best hiking boots and walking shoes, I feel that I know exactly what kind of footwear can survive the mud and miles at the festival. And right now, the pair I’d recommend is on sale for less than £100.
It’s Merrell’s Moab Speed 2 GTX walking shoes, which are currently on offer for £99, saving you over £50 off its original price tag. Not only do these walking shoes have a stylish exterior – so they’ll look great with your pre-planned festival outfits – but their FloatPro Foam midsole makes them incredibly comfortable, and they're even waterproof (just in case the heavens decide to open up). If orange and black isn't quite your colour though, don't worry, there's lots of cool colourways on sale at Schuh.
The Moab Speed 2 offers reliable grip with its Vibram TC5+ outsole and 4mm lugs, while a Gore-Tex membrane keeps your feet dry. Lightweight and agile, it's built for comfort and speed on the trail.
While some people opt for wellies at a festival, or even just trainers, I personally think a pair of walking shoes is far more practical, especially with the amount of walking required at Glasto. The Moab Speed 2 feels more like a comfy pair of trainers on foot, and their deep Vibram lugs are ideal for biting into various terrains (whether that be wet or dry).
My pair saw me through a rather speedy hike up Pen Y Fan, but they're also the shoe I reach for for my weekend walks or even just daily errands, because they’re simply that comfy.
If you feel that you require extra ankle support for the five-day festival stint, there is also a Moab Speed 2 Mid option too, which offer all the same benefits as the walking shoe (sadly, they’re not on sale though).
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.