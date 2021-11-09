W-King D8 portable Bluetooth speaker gets a big price cut ahead of Black Friday

It pays to have a look as instantly recognizable as the W-King range of portable Bluetooth speakers. Ultra-rugged and built for adventuring – W-King is a brand that builds speakers that are utterly unafraid of the wilderness. Engineered for peak durability, you can now grab one with a huge saving thanks to one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far.

The W-King D8 speaker, and a fair few of the brand’s other options, have their own distinctive look. The brawny outer shell encases the speaker and is unmistakable. Alongside this distinctive and eye-catching feature, W-King's Bluetooth speakers offer a deeper sound than many other mini speakers, offering a stronger sound and deeper bass.

Owning to a reputation for providing more than their price tag promises, finding a W-King D8 speaker discounted in and amongst the early Black Friday deals is a real bonus and it likely means it'll get snapped up so you'll need to move quickly.

| Was £119.99 | Now £85.99 | You save £34.00 (28%) at Amazon W-King D8 Bluetooth speaker | Was £119.99 | Now £85.99 | You save £34.00 (28%) at Amazon

The W-King D8 Bluetooth speaker is a warrior amongst the usual run-of-the-mill portables. Not only does it deliver a crisp and clear sound, the 8000mAh battery allows you to play longer, and can also be used as a power bank to charge your smart devices. This makes it perfect for camping and a versatile addition to your fleet of gadgets. Amazon has knocked nearly 30 percent off its original price, so now is a great time to get your hands on one.

Beat the Black Friday rush

If you're in the market for a solid Bluetooth unit that produces disproportionately big sound, then W-King is the perfect audio partner. There are many brilliant options when it comes to portable audio: each year brings a new selection of the best Bluetooth speakers, so we try and aggregate what we think is the best based on users' needs.

But one thing's for sure, though: not all of them hold the ability to handle knocks and bumps, blare out the tunes, and keep the best iPhone and best Android phones charged when at festivals, camping, or out and about. W-King does all of that and more for a fraction of the retail cost, currently, so it's a bloody good time to get involved.

