10 Amazon early Black Friday deals that would make great Christmas gifts

Black Friday may not be here until 26 November, but Amazon UK isn't waiting around as it kicked off its Early Black Friday Deals at a minute past midnight today, Monday 8 November. The sale runs for 10 days through to Thursday 18 November and features literally thousands of deals, so you can get your Christmas shopping done now and save money at the same time.

Starting today, Amazon promises deals and discounts of up to 40% across every category, including fashion, home, beauty, toys, electronics and more. In addition, on select days throughout November, popular brands such as Bosch, Shark, Oral-B, KitchenAid, Sony, and others will offer limited-time offers with bigger discounts on their selection of products. Stay tuned to T3 as we'll let you know when these offers run on our Best Black Friday deals page.

A selection of 10 deal highlights, all of which would make nice Christmas presents for a family member, a friend or perhaps yourself, are below:

Deals across Amazon's Early Black Friday sale will also include:

Amazon devices: Save up to 45% off popular Amazon devices, including Echo and Kindle.

Home: Save up to 35% on cookware from Tefal, Le Creuset, KitchenAid, and more.

Kitchen: Save up to 40% on vacuum and carpet cleaners from Shark, Bissel, and Vax, 30% on coffee machines from De'Longhi and Sage, with further savings on air fryers and small domestic appliances.

Personal care: Save up to 30% on electric toothbrushes, save up to 30% on male styling and hair care appliances, and up to 25% on medical and massage devices.

Sports: Save up to 30% on sports and outdoors equipment, apparel and tech from Canterbury, Berghaus, Xiaomi, and more.

Home entertainment: Save up to 25% on TVs, projectors, streaming devices and soundbars from brands including Samsung, LG, Sony, and more.

Video Games: Save up to 20% on video games, accessories and consoles from brands including Nintendo, Koch, Take 2, Facebook Portal, and more.

Toys: Save up to 20% on toys and games from brands including Play-Doh, Marvel, Frozen, and more.

Video games:ement: Save up to 30% on home improvement from Bosch, Karcher, Tado, and more.

Electronics: Save up to 40% on smartphones and wearables from brands including Samsung, Xiaomi, Garmin, and more. Save up to 25% on laptops, tablets and monitors from brands including Samsung, Dell, HP, and more.

Prime Video: Between 12th – 18th November customers can get up to 50% off movies and TV shows to rent or buy through Prime Video including Little Women, Harry Potter, and Chicago Fire.

Amazon Music: Beginning mid-October, customers who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can sign up to get three months free for a limited time – with unlimited access to more than 75 million songs, ad-free, and millions of podcast episodes.

Amazon Prime: New members can try Prime for 30 days for free. Prime membership costs £79.00 a year or £7.99 a month

You can start browsing deals right now at amazon.co.uk/blackfriday or check our article Amazon Black Friday deals for more great Black Friday deals from Amazon.

T3's guides to the Black Friday sales and deals