Top 4 Apple Watch deals in Amazon's Black Friday sale

We're well and truly in the midst of Black Friday deals and there isn't really a better time to pick up the latest gadgets, fashion, fitness, toys, and more. As part of the festivities, Amazon is offering over £100 off Apple Watch Series 5 models.
The Apple Watch Series 5, released last year, has since been replaced by the Apple Watch Series 6 but that doesn't mean it won't work as a fantastic smartwatch that easily rivals all of the non-Apple Watch versions on the market. You still get the all-day battery life, crisp screen, deep compatibility with iPhones, and so on.
Thanks to watchOS 7, most of the marquee Series 6 features (new watch faces, sleep tracking, automatic hand washing detection, and new workouts) are available on the Series 5. For the vast majority, that's easily enough to justify spending a bit less.
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) | Gold Aluminium Case with Pink Sport Band | Was £499 | Now £386.10 | Save £112.90 (23%) at Amazon
The smaller version of the Series 5 in Gold Aluminium, paired with the affordable (but still premium) Sport Band, also has a price cut to an astonishingly low price given the model came out a year ago. If you've been after a good Watch deal, now is your chance.View Deal
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) | Silver Aluminium Case with White Sport Band | Was £499 | Now £389.99 | Save £109.01 (22%) at Amazon
The smaller version of the Series 5 in Silver Aluminium, paired with the affordable (but still premium) Sport Band, also has a price cut to an astonishingly low price given the model came out a year ago. If you've been after a good Watch deal, now is your chance.
View Deal
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) | Space Grey Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band | Was £529 | Now £399.99 | Save £129.01 (24%) at Amazon
The larger version of the Series 5 in Black Aluminium, paired with the affordable (but still premium) Sport Band, also has a price cut to an astonishingly low price given the model came out a year ago. If you've been after a good Watch deal, now is your chance.
View Deal
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) - Gold Stainless Steel Case with Gold Milanese Loop | Was £799 | Now £542.99 | Save £256.01 (32%) at Amazon
The larger version of the Series 5, paired with the super stylish gold Milanese loop, also has a price cut to an astonishingly low price given the model came out a year ago. If you've been after a good Watch deal, now is your chance.View Deal
So, if you've been on the hunt for an Apple Watch deal, Amazon's Black Friday 2020 sales are the perfect time to bag a bargain before Christmas.
Fancy a newer model?
