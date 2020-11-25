Top 4 Apple Watch deals in Amazon's Black Friday sale

We're well and truly in the midst of Black Friday deals and there isn't really a better time to pick up the latest gadgets, fashion, fitness, toys, and more. As part of the festivities, Amazon is offering over £100 off Apple Watch Series 5 models.

The Apple Watch Series 5, released last year, has since been replaced by the Apple Watch Series 6 but that doesn't mean it won't work as a fantastic smartwatch that easily rivals all of the non-Apple Watch versions on the market. You still get the all-day battery life, crisp screen, deep compatibility with iPhones, and so on.

Thanks to watchOS 7, most of the marquee Series 6 features (new watch faces, sleep tracking, automatic hand washing detection, and new workouts) are available on the Series 5. For the vast majority, that's easily enough to justify spending a bit less.

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) | Gold Aluminium Case with Pink Sport Band | Was £499 | Now £386.10 | Save £112.90 (23%) at Amazon

The smaller version of the Series 5 in Gold Aluminium, paired with the affordable (but still premium) Sport Band, also has a price cut to an astonishingly low price given the model came out a year ago. If you've been after a good Watch deal, now is your chance.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) | Silver Aluminium Case with White Sport Band | Was £499 | Now £389.99 | Save £109.01 (22%) at Amazon

The smaller version of the Series 5 in Silver Aluminium, paired with the affordable (but still premium) Sport Band, also has a price cut to an astonishingly low price given the model came out a year ago. If you've been after a good Watch deal, now is your chance.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) | Space Grey Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band | Was £529 | Now £399.99 | Save £129.01 (24%) at Amazon

The larger version of the Series 5 in Black Aluminium, paired with the affordable (but still premium) Sport Band, also has a price cut to an astonishingly low price given the model came out a year ago. If you've been after a good Watch deal, now is your chance.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) - Gold Stainless Steel Case with Gold Milanese Loop | Was £799 | Now £542.99 | Save £256.01 (32%) at Amazon

The larger version of the Series 5, paired with the super stylish gold Milanese loop, also has a price cut to an astonishingly low price given the model came out a year ago. If you've been after a good Watch deal, now is your chance.View Deal

So, if you've been on the hunt for an Apple Watch deal, Amazon's Black Friday 2020 sales are the perfect time to bag a bargain before Christmas.

Fancy a newer model?

Today's best Apple Watch Series 6 deals Black Friday Sale ends in 02 days 10 hrs 46 mins 40 secs Apple Watch Series 6 GPS,... Amazon Prime £378.99 View Deal Apple Watch Series 6 GPS,... Amazon Prime £378.99 View Deal Apple Watch Series 6 GPS,... John Lewis & Partners £379 View Deal Apple Apple Watch Series 6... very.co.uk £379 View Deal Check out more Black Friday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon John Lewis Currys PC World very.co.uk

Black Friday sales around the web (UK)

T3 guides to the Black Friday sales (UK)