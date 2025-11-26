Google’s Pixel Watch is almost half price in Amazon’s Black Friday sale

Black Friday is in full swing, and Amazon is staying true to form by dropping some serious discounts on big-name wearables.

One of the standout offers so far is on Google’s Pixel Watch 3, last year’s flagship smartwatch that still feels very much up to date thanks to its sleek design, bright AMOLED display, and deep Fitbit-powered health tracking.

What makes this deal such a stand-out is that it knocks the 41mm Wi-Fi model down from £349 to £199, saving you £150, while the LTE version drops from £449 to £249, a huge £200 saving.

With its beautiful design, improved internals, and fitness features that rival the best, the Google Pixel Watch 3 is a powerful all-rounder for anyone who wants a smartwatch that does it all without bragging about it, even if it is over a year old.

In our Pixel Watch 3 review, we praised the wearable for its refined design, excellent fitness features and easy-to-understand health insights, calling it “a very compelling smartwatch for Android users”, which makes this price cut even more appealing.

Save £150 Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm, WiFi): was £349 now £199 at Amazon The Google Pixel Watch 3 is sleek, smart, and seriously powerful. With a bright always-on display, upgraded performance, and deep Fitbit integration, it’s the ultimate health and productivity companion for Android users. Stylish and feature-packed, it brings seamless Google smarts to your wrist.

Save £200 Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm, LTE): was £449 now £249 at Amazon The Google Pixel Watch 3 LTE is ideal if you want all the smarts of the regular model, plus the freedom to leave your phone at home. You get the same bright always-on AMOLED display and slick performance, but with built-in 4G so you can take calls, reply to messages, stream music and get notifications on the go. With LTE on board, this smartwatch genuinely feels like a mini phone on your wrist.

Why buy the Pixel 3?

So why else is the Pixel 3 worth your hard-earned dosh?

For one, it's powered by the Qualcomm SW5100 chip and runs Wear OS 4, which helps make the Watch 3 smoother and more responsive than ever.

The battery lasts up to 24 hours, even with the always-on display enabled, and charges faster than previous models. You also get deeper Google Assistant integration, turn-by-turn navigation via Google Maps, and access to apps like Gmail and Calendar directly on your wrist.

What really sets it apart is the advanced Fitbit-powered health tracking. From 24/7 heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking to Stress Management Scores, SpO2 monitoring, and ECG, it’s designed to help you stay in tune with your body. It even includes automatic workout detection and fall detection for added peace of mind.

And for all this, at nearly half off? This is a deal that's worth some serious consideration.