Garmin's best-selling Forerunner 965 watch has been discounted to its lowest-ever price

Garmin deals are ten-a-penny these days, but most of them aren't massively tempting offers.

You’ll see promotions online all the time with money off older Fenix models or the odd Vivoactive, but Garmin’s proper training watches don’t tend to get battered in the same way - especially the ones people buy regardless of discounts.

That’s why I always keep an eye on the Forerunner 965. Even now, it’s been technically replaced by the Forerunner 970, the 965 is still the sweet-spot Forerunner for serious runners and triathletes.

Save £100 Garmin Forerunner 965: was £499 now £399 at Tredz Limited Garmin’s premium GPS running watch has a bright AMOLED display, multi-band GNSS, advanced training metrics, and built-in maps. Lightweight yet durable, it’s designed for serious runners and triathletes who demand accurate data and long battery life. Now £100 off at Tredz.

For one, it boasts a gorgeous AMOLED screen backed by some top-notch features, such as multi-band GNSS and that epic battery life Garmin is loved for. It’s also just one of those watches that feels premium the second it’s on your wrist.

Well, the good news is, I’ve just spotted the best price I’ve seen on it so far - with an impressive £100 off - and, surprisingly, it’s not on Amazon. You'll find the offer on Tredz.co.uk, although I should mention that's only available on the grey and black model.

Regardless, what I love about this deal is that, for the discounted price of £399, you’re getting what’s still a flagship-level setup in a super sleek and premium watch.

Some of its most alluring features include the aforementioned 1.4-inch AMOLED touchscreen, which sits in a lightweight case made up of a titanium bezel and fibre-reinforced polymer body. Under the hood, it sports a highly accurate multi-band GPS, top-notch heart rate tracking, and full-colour onboard maps that make it really useful for trail runs and unfamiliar routes, not just cement.

Battery life is another major reason people rate it so highly. Garmin quotes up to 23 days in smartwatch mode and up to 31 hours in GPS mode, which means you can smash out big training weeks a long race weekend without living next to a charger.

Then there’s the training insight. The Forerunner 965 is loaded with the kind of features that actually help you train smarter, like Training Readiness, Training Load Ratio and wrist-based running dynamics, plus Garmin’s usual health tracking stuff, such as heart rate, sleep, stress and HRV status.

In short, it’s one of those watches that doesn’t just record your runs - it helps you understand how you should be approaching fitness as a whole.

If you’ve been eyeing up the Forerunner 965 but didn’t fancy paying full whack, £399 is a genuinely cracking price for what’s still one of Garmin’s best running watches.