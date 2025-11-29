“Brilliant” smartwatch with “battery life that has been something else” has dropped to its lowest ever price for Black Friday

HUAWEI's Watch GT 6 Pro is one of those rare wearables that feels far more premium than its price suggests, especially now that it’s available for less in Amazon’s Black Friday sale!

Shop all smartwatches in Amazon's Black Friday Sale

Sitting comfortably in the mid-range price bracket, it undercuts many flagship smartwatches while delivering features reviewers genuinely rave about.

HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 Pro: was £399.99 now £319.99 at Amazon The HUAWEI Watch GT 6 Pro packs a bright AMOLED screen, a sleek titanium build and seriously long battery life that can stretch for weeks. It feels premium, runs smoothly and delivers reliable health and fitness tracking at a very competitive Black Friday price.

Battery life is the big headline here. Multiple buyers say it “goes 21 days without having to recharge,” with another noting they were “on day 7 with 35% battery left with everything turned on.” In a world of daily charging, that level of endurance completely changes your routine.

The Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro blends premium materials with premium performance. Reviewers consistently highlight its “beautiful titanium body,” “bright and sharp” AMOLED screen and “flawless” day-to-day responsiveness. The health and fitness tracking suite also gets high marks, with users praising accurate heart rate readings, dependable GPS, and genuinely useful sleep insights.

What stands out is how polished and refined it feels. Buyers mention that it “just works,” delivering notifications cleanly, syncing reliably with Android phones and offering a smooth operating experience that feels far pricier than its current deal price would suggest.

Real-world feedback paints a very consistent picture. One reviewer described it as “brilliant,” adding that its battery life “has been something else.” Another said they were “extremely satisfied” with the overall package, calling the watch “sleek and modern” with features that feel “incredibly useful” day to day.

And that’s the real appeal. You’re getting a titanium-framed smartwatch with a bright OLED screen, pro-level health monitoring and marathon-length battery life, all at a Black Friday price that pushes it into impulse-buy territory.