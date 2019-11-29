This Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Black Friday deal is way too good to miss!

It was only announced a few months ago, but it's already clear the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 is one of the best smartwatches in the world right now, but if you still need persuading to buy one, now is the time to give in.
John Lewis currently has a mega Black Friday deal right now, offering a useful £30 off the premium smartwatch.
There is so much to like about the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2. The design is sleek, futuristic, and streamlined, and comes in 44mm and 40mm sizes.
Of course, the Samsung Galaxy Watch can do everything you'd expect a smartwatch to do, from receiving notifications and calls right on your wrist, to fitness tracking.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 is capable of Blood Pressure Monitoring (like the original), but the second generation is also able to take an ECG reading.
This really is the smartwatch to beat if you're using an Android phone.
Get the deal below:
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 (40mm) | was £269 | now £239 at John Lewis
The Galaxy Watch Active2 is a thin, lightweight and tough smartwatch with fitness tracking at its core. It will monitor your sleep, blood pressure, and stress to give you a holistic overview of your health. This isn't a massive discount, but considering the Active2 is Samsung's latest smartwatch, it's well worth having.View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 (40mm + 4G) | was £399 | now £369 at John Lewis
The Galaxy Watch Active2 is a thin, lightweight and tough smartwatch with fitness tracking at its core. It will monitor your sleep, blood pressure, and stress to give you a holistic overview of your health. This model as 4G, which means you'll still get calls and messages when not connected to your phone. This isn't a massive discount, but considering the Active2 is Samsung's latest smartwatch, it's well worth having.View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active (40mm) | was £199 | now £169 at John Lewis
The Galaxy Watch Active is a thin, lightweight and tough smartwatch with fitness tracking at its core. It will monitor your sleep, blood pressure, and stress to give you a holistic overview of your health. It's not the latest model, a misses the ECG function of the Active2, but this is still a great smartwatch not at a fantastic price.View Deal
