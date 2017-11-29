Polk's Magnifi Max SR soundbar is finally heading to the UK

As well as new receivers from Denon and Marantz, Sound United's Polk brand dropped its new MagniFi Max SR soundbar back in the summer. And now a UK ship date of December has finally been announced.

The five-driver and two-tweeter soundbar comes with two satellite speakers and 8-inch sub for £699 and MagniFi Max without the added speakers at £599 and will be available at authorised Polk retailers. You can pre-order it today.

The MagniFi Max SR also features Bluetooth and Chromecast Audio plus three HDMI-in ports and one out with 4K passthrough. Plus there are the usual optical and auxillary inputs you'd expect plus Dolby Digital and DTS decoding, but not Dolby Atmos support.

The bar also features Polk's Voice Adjust tech for clearer dialogue, while there are several different playback modes as well - Movie, Music, Sport and Night.