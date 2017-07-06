T3 Quick Hit: Make your runs increasingly brief with the Gore Running Essential Base Layer Briefs

Gore Running Wear has released its Essential Base Layer Briefs, advanced underwear that has been designed for use during extreme exercise and performance activities.

The pants, which are available in both white and black colourways, are constructed primarily from polypropylene and feature moisture transportation technology that helps the wearer stay dry no matter how long the period of activity.

The Essential Base Layer briefs are ideal for marathon, recreational, trail and long-distance running, with the thin and soft fabric, high-cut back and soft elastic wasteband ensuring high levels of comfort throughout prolonged exercise.

In addition, minimised, flat-lock seams ensure chafing is minimised and rubbing mitigated. Gore Running Wear's microfibre weave also ensures a high level of breathability too.

While this model is designed for men, Gore also offers a comparably line for women.