Sony RX100 II: Sony's first NFC-camera with 20.2MP sensor

The Sony RX100 II packs a mean specs line-up with NFC, WiFi and an all-new 20.2MP sensor which will reportedly boost low-light images even further

Sony has just taken the wraps of its Sony RX100 II, the second-generation of its stealthy sibling the RX100 becoming Sony's first NFC-enabled camera and boasting an all-new 20.2MP sensor.

The RX100 II may feature the same mean-looking chassis as its predecessor but there's actually been some big changes, most notably being the 3-inch White Magic LCD screen which now swivels up and down for better viewing angles.

At the business end there's a brand-new 20.2 Exmor R 1.0-type CMOS sensor which will come sporting Sony's new Triluminous technology most recently seen on the new Sony Xperia Z Ultra meaning colours and contrast are automatically enhanced.

Along with WiFi the RX100 II also features for the first time, NFC letting any compatible Android smartphone tap together with the camera making an instant connection letting you use One Touch remote.

Full-HD video recording is present along with 10fps continuous shooting and 2.5fps for truly crisp quick-shot images. The RX100 II also comes with five quick-select focal points: 28mm, 35mm, 50mm, 70mm and 100mm.

Available around mid-July the RX100 II will cost £650 making it more than just a carry-around compact.