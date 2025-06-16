This GoPro is built for beginners, and it’s now super cheap at Amazon

We all know GoPro is king of the action cameras but, if you’re new to action videography, which do you go for? The GoPro Hero, released last year, was designed with beginners in mind; it’s affordable, has plenty of user-friendly features, boasts brilliant battery life, and it’s currently only £169 at Amazon.

Despite being a ‘cheaper’ GoPro, the Hero is still an extremely capable action cam for filming footage on your outdoor adventures. It offers solid 4K recording, can capture 12 megapixel stills, and has an easy-to-use interface, making it the best GoPro for beginners (in our humble opinion).

GoPro Hero: was £199.99 now £169 at Amazon The GoPro HERO is a great option for beginners and casual users looking for a compact, easy-to-use, and budget-friendly action camera. It delivers 4K recording, 12MP stills, and a 75-minute battery life so that you can capture your adventures without constantly reaching for the charger.

It’s also teeny tiny, weighing only 86g, so it’s easy to transport around so that you can capture action-focused content on the go. In fact, in our GoPro Hero revie w T3’s Active Editor said that in his hand, “It looks like a toy action camera, something you would give to a toddler to play with”. However, despite being small in size, this action cam delivers a very decent 75 minute battery life (the only downside is that its battery isn’t replaceable like on larger GoPros).

Being cheaper, this model isn’t equipped with some of the more fancy features you'd find on other GoPros, like swappable lenses or onboard stabilisation (the latter can be done on the app though). However, it is an excellent choice for beginners and casual users seeking an affordable, compact, and user-friendly action camera. And, at this price, it’s even better!