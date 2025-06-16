This GoPro is built for beginners, and it’s now super cheap at Amazon
Grab the GoPro Hero for less than £200
We all know GoPro is king of the action cameras but, if you’re new to action videography, which do you go for? The GoPro Hero, released last year, was designed with beginners in mind; it’s affordable, has plenty of user-friendly features, boasts brilliant battery life, and it’s currently only £169 at Amazon.
Despite being a ‘cheaper’ GoPro, the Hero is still an extremely capable action cam for filming footage on your outdoor adventures. It offers solid 4K recording, can capture 12 megapixel stills, and has an easy-to-use interface, making it the best GoPro for beginners (in our humble opinion).
The GoPro HERO is a great option for beginners and casual users looking for a compact, easy-to-use, and budget-friendly action camera. It delivers 4K recording, 12MP stills, and a 75-minute battery life so that you can capture your adventures without constantly reaching for the charger.
It’s also teeny tiny, weighing only 86g, so it’s easy to transport around so that you can capture action-focused content on the go. In fact, in our GoPro Hero review T3’s Active Editor said that in his hand, “It looks like a toy action camera, something you would give to a toddler to play with”. However, despite being small in size, this action cam delivers a very decent 75 minute battery life (the only downside is that its battery isn’t replaceable like on larger GoPros).
Being cheaper, this model isn’t equipped with some of the more fancy features you'd find on other GoPros, like swappable lenses or onboard stabilisation (the latter can be done on the app though). However, it is an excellent choice for beginners and casual users seeking an affordable, compact, and user-friendly action camera. And, at this price, it’s even better!
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Fiio's new Hi-Res Audio player runs on Android and it's far more affordable than you'd think
The FiiO M21 is keenly priced, seriously specced, and has a big sense of fun
-
I tried Samsung's Vision AI – your summer of sport will never look better
A new feature in Samsung's 2025 TV range, Vision AI automates picture quality to perfection at the press of a button
-
GoPro surprises with a refreshed MAX 360 action camera featuring an upgraded mounting system and improved battery life
The brand decided to soft-relaunch its 360° camera
-
GoPro faces tough competition with Insta360’s powerful new cloud offering
Insta360’s cloud service lands in the U.S. with one (temporary) caveat
-
GoPro HERO review: budget action camera that gets the job done
With its lightweight build, beginner-friendly features, and impressive battery life, the GoPro HERO is a no-frills camera for everyday adventurers
-
The GoPro HERO is the cutest action camera I've seen in a while
The tiny action camera is like a miniaturised version of the Hero 13 Black
-
Something big is brewing at DJI, and it should worry GoPro and Insta360
DJI might be launching its first-ever 360-degree action camera to rival Insta360 and GoPro
-
Is the GoPro Subscription worth it in 2025? Let’s break it down
Should you spend your hard-earned cash on a GoPro subscription? We ran the numbers
-
GoPro launches affordable Hero action camera with 4K resolution, 100-minute runtime and HyperSmooth stabilisation
The Hero is the perfect companion to help you live out loud
-
GoPro Head of Product Pablo Lema: “It’s easy to make a camera, but it’s hard to make a great GoPro”
I went behind the scenes with Pablo Lema to talk about all things GoPro