Move over GoPro – DJI’s rugged action cam has hit its lowest-ever price at Amazon

If you've been eyeing a rugged action camera to capture your summer adventures, now might be the perfect time to make a move. Amazon has quietly dropped the price on one of DJI’s most popular action cameras, the Osmo Action 4, which now sells for £189, making it more affordable than ever before.

Not only is this the cheapest price the Osmo Action 4 has ever been, but it’s also landed weeks before Amazon’s Prime Day sale. While Amazon usually starts knocking out deals early, we’ve never seen them this early. It’s therefore worth keeping an eye out for the best action camera deals, but if it’s a cheap action cam you’re after, the Osmo Action 4 will suffice.

DJI Osmo Action 4: was £279 now £189 at Amazon Why wait for Amazon Prime? The DJI Osmo Action 4 is built to capture every outdoor adventure in stunning 4K video and crisp 10MP stills, thanks to its upgraded 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor. No membership required.

The Osmo Action 4 currently sits in our best action camera guide as the best mid-range adventure cam. It also earned four stars in our T3 review, with our tester saying it has “excellent image stabilization, ease of use and a brilliant magnetic mounting system for accessories.”

It can shoot 4K footage and capture 10MP stills through its new larger 1/1.3-inch sensor. Inside is a 1,770mAh that can deliver 2.5 hours of juice. However, they also support 30W fast charging, delivering 80 per cent charge in just 18 minutes, so you don’t have too much downtime between shooting your adventures. Plus, those wanting to capture underwater footage will have plenty of scope, as the Osmo Action 4 is waterproof up to 18 metres deep.

Although the Osmo Action 4 isn’t majorly dissimilar to the Osmo Action 3 – apart from having a larger CMOS sensor and better underwater capabilities – it’s currently cheaper than its predecessor, so it’s a no-brainer if you’re in need of a new action cam.