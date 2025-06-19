Forget Prime Day – DJI Mini 3 has just crashed to its lowest ever price on Amazon now

DJI's compact drones are also its most popular, and for a good reason. They are easy to control, have multiple flying modes and packed with intelligent sensors and cameras to elevate your aerial photo and videography experience.

The Mini 3 is one of the company's most affordable models, and with this price cut, it's as cheap as it's ever been. Retail giant Amazon sold it for this much for a whole week last December, but it went back to its RRP right after.

If you missed out on the offer then, now it's your time to act. For under £300, the Mini 3 is an amazing option for budding pilots who might not necessarily want to spend all their hard-earned money on a new drone, but would like to enjoy the benefits of having a DJI drone, with all its trimmings.

DJI Mini 3: was £339 now £295 at Amazon The DJI Mini 3 is a lightweight, beginner-friendly drone that captures sharp 4K video and 12MP photos. With up to 38 minutes of flight time and a compact design under 249g, it’s perfect for casual flyers. Now selling for under £300, making it even more appealing than it already was!

The DJI Mini 3 presents an appealing entry point for newcomers to aerial photography. Weighing in under 249 g, crucial for bypassing many drone regulations, it delivers solid performance in a compact, easy‑to‑fly package.

The Mini 3’s 1/1.3‑inch sensor captures crisp 12 MP stills and sharp 4K video at up to 30 fps, with an aperture of f/1.7 and HDR capability helping it shine in varied lighting.

Flight-wise, it offers impressive stability and endurance: DJI claims 38 minutes of airtime, though real‑world sessions generally hit 22–30 minutes, which is brilliant for such a compact drone.

The Mini 3 is nimble and handles well, but its lack of object‑avoidance sensors and subject‑tracking limits its utility, especially in windy conditions where buffeting may disrupt smooth footage.

For first‑time pilots or those on a budget, the Mini 3 strikes an excellent balance of ease‑of‑use, portability, and image quality. But enthusiasts or creators seeking subject‑tracking, obstacle detection, and higher video specs may prefer to upgrade to the DJI Mini 3 Pro, although that's twice the price of the Mini 3.