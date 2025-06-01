The DJI Flip just took a major price dive – and it’s perfect for new drone pilots

If you’ve been eyeing up your first drone, now’s the time to make the leap. Amazon has majorly reduced the price of the DJI Flip, meaning you can now snap it up (along with an RC 2 controller) for just £423.28.

Released at the start of the year, the DJI Flip combines smart AI features and bold 4K video, packed into a lightweight, beginner-friendly design that’s easy to fly. In fact, one of T3’s resident drone expert and Active Editor gave it five stars in their review , saying it outperforms most of the best beginner drones on the market, including the dinky and super affordable DJI Neo.

DJI Flip: was £423.28 now £549 at Amazon The DJI Flip delivers stunning 4K video, smart AI tracking, QuickShots and 31 minutes of battery life, in a lightweight, compact design that's user-friendly. Grab it with 23% off now!

The DJI Flip delivers a flight time of 31 minutes, which is almost double that of the Neo. Weighing just 249 grams, it’s surprising durable with a robust Level 5 wind-resistance rating, and folds down small for easy transportation.

Its camera quality is remarkable, delivering up to 4K@60fps and crisp 48MP stills through its 82.1-degree FOV camera. There’s five QuickShot modes, so that you can easily capture cinematic footage, and an autonomous Follow mode, enhanced by AI-powered subject tracking and forward-facing infrared sensors. It may not be the fastest drone, with a top speed of 16m/s, but it’s easy to fly and great for capturing steady, high-quality videos. Grab it at this cheaper price while you can!