Forget Amazon’s Spring Sale – this five-star DJI drone deal at Walmart is too good to miss
Save $200 on DJI’s Mini 4 Pro – a sensational sub-250 gram drone
Everyone may be raving about Amazon’s Spring Deal Days Sale, but I’ve found a pretty epic drone deal that, firstly, you don’t want to miss and, secondly, isn’t even on sale at Amazon. Feast your eyes on Walmart’s DJI Mini 4 Pro – which has been reduced from $999 to $700, saving you a very decent $200.
The DJI Mini 4 Pro currently takes the top spot in our best DJI drone guide and when T3’s drone enthusiast, Derek Adams, reviewed it he said: “It might be small but there’s nothing mini about the DJI Mini 4 Proi's flight and camera performance, which are nothing short of sensational.” He also added it’s the best sub-250 gram drone on the market.
Despite its compact size, the DJI Mini 4 Pro offers outstanding flight and camera performance that’s sure to impress. If you're in the market for your first camera drone and aren't sure which one to pick, this is the top choice—currently the best sub-250-gram drone available.
This dinky drone captures crisp 4K video at 100 fps and sharp 48MP still images, and comes with DJI’s standard controller, making it easy to pilot. Flight time is impressive at 34 minutes, and with several automatic flight modes – from ActiveTrack to MasterShots – capturing dazzling content is a breeze. It’s also extremely user-friendly, so whether you’re a beginner or an advanced pilot, you’ll have no problem flying this feature-packed drone.
If you'd like more for your money, then Walmart does also have the Mini 4 Pro Fly More Combo Plusbundle on offer, which comes with the RC 2 Remote (with screen), three batteries, a hard case to store it i,n and more!
