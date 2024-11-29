5-star DJI drone bundle crashes to an all-time low price for Black Friday

DJI Avata 2 Black Friday deal
Happy Black Friday folks! If you were hoping to bag yourself a drone in the Black Friday sale, you’re definetely in luck, as leading drone manurfacturer DJI has quite the sale on. One unmissable deal is on the Avata 2 Fly More Combo, which has just hit a new all-time low price on Amazon, in the UK and US. It’s also cheaper than it was last year. I should know, because I covered the story myself.

The DJI Avata 2 is the best drone for capturing stunning cinematic shots and it received a 5-star review from our drone guru, Derek Adams. As this is the Fly More Combo, this bundle also kits you out with an RC Motion 3 control, a pair of DJI Goggles 3, three intelligent batteries, a sling bag to keep all your kit in, and more. A cracking package for the price. So, what are you waiting for?

DJI Avata 2 Fly More Combo
DJI Avata 2 Fly More Combo: was £1,049 now £972.73 at Amazon

The DJI Avata 2 is a standout FPV drone, offering exceptional ease of use, intuitive controls, and thrilling flight experiences. Grab it at its lowest-price ever on Amazon now!

was $1,199 now $799 at Amazon

The DJI Avata 2 is a top choice for beginners and drone enthusiasts, with intuitive control, amazing flight characteristics and the wherewithal to perform flips and drifts with the flick of a stick. Now at its lowest price ever at Amazon.

The DJI Avata 2 is a standout first-person view drone, offering exceptional ease of use, intuitive controls, and thrilling flight experiences. Its upgraded camera with a 1/1.3-inch image sensor captures razor sharp 12 MP stills and stunning 4K video. The immersive goggles have fantastic resolution too (1920×1080); flying the Avata 2 a truly immersive experience making it a top choice for beginners and enthusiasts alike.

In comparison to its five-star predecessor, the Avata 2 has also had improvements in flight time– which is now 23 minutes– and its obstacle sensing system has also received an upgrade. You’ll find it now has both downward and backward visual positioning. The Motion 3 controller also makes the Avata 2 intuitive to fly and it’s the first DJI FPV drone to include a set of pre-programmed aerobatic tricks using this (including Flip and Drift Mode).

Amazon do say their Black Friday sale is running till 2nd December but, I personally wouldn't risk. Take advantage of this brilliant offer, nobody likes regrets!

