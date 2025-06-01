Your summer will look better in 8K thanks to Insta360’s huge Summer Sale

There’s no better companion for your summer adventures than a good action camera, and right now, Insta360 is making them more affordable.

Whether you’re after 360° creativity, rugged waterproof builds, or cinematic slow-mo shots, the brand's 2025 Summer Sale has deals worth jumping on.

Shop the Insta360 Summer Sale

Running until 11 June, the sale cuts up to £188 off some of Insta360’s best cameras. You’ll find everything from the brand-new Insta360 X4 to the thumb-sized GO 3S at their lowest prices yet.

Standouts include the Insta360 X4 with a whopping £130 discount and bundles packed with extras like invisible selfie sticks and motorcycle mounts.

Even better, there are hefty savings on must-have accessories, so you can stock up without paying full price. Below T3's top picks from the sale.