Your summer will look better in 8K thanks to Insta360’s huge Summer Sale

Insta360 slashes prices on cameras and gear in the brand's biggest sale of the year so far

Insta360 Summer Sale 2025
(Image credit: Matt Kollat/ T3)
Matt Kollat's avatar
By
published
in Deals

There’s no better companion for your summer adventures than a good action camera, and right now, Insta360 is making them more affordable.

Whether you’re after 360° creativity, rugged waterproof builds, or cinematic slow-mo shots, the brand's 2025 Summer Sale has deals worth jumping on.

Shop the Insta360 Summer Sale

Running until 11 June, the sale cuts up to £188 off some of Insta360’s best cameras. You’ll find everything from the brand-new Insta360 X4 to the thumb-sized GO 3S at their lowest prices yet.

Standouts include the Insta360 X4 with a whopping £130 discount and bundles packed with extras like invisible selfie sticks and motorcycle mounts.

Even better, there are hefty savings on must-have accessories, so you can stock up without paying full price. Below T3's top picks from the sale.

Insta360 X4 (Standard Bundle)
Insta360 X4 (Standard Bundle): was £499.99 now £369.99 at store.insta360.com

Record in stunning 8K with the flagship X4. It’s waterproof, tough, and built for immersive 360° shooting. Get £130 off, plus a free Insta360 Neck Gaiter to sweeten the deal.

View Deal
Insta360 X3 (Standard Bundle)
Insta360 X3 (Standard Bundle): was £459.99 now £284.99 at store.insta360.com

A fan-favourite for everyday 360° capture. The X3 delivers 5.7K resolution, FlowState stabilisation, and is a steal at £175 off, making epic content creation seriously accessible.

View Deal
Insta360 Ace Pro 2 (Standard Bundle)
Insta360 Ace Pro 2 (Standard Bundle): was £409.99 now £359.99 at store.insta360.com

Leica-engineered and 8K-ready, the Ace Pro 2 delivers pro-level performance. £50 off gets you the camera and dual batteries: a solid deal for serious shooters.

View Deal
Insta360 GO 3S (Standard Bundle)
Insta360 GO 3S (Standard Bundle): was £349.99 now £269.99 at store.insta360.com

The new GO 3S is a tiny powerhouse, offering 4K video in a wearable design. With £53 off and a free neck gaiter, it’s perfect for on-the-go creators.

View Deal
Insta360 Flow 2 Pro (Standard Bundle)
Insta360 Flow 2 Pro (Standard Bundle): was £144.99 now £129.99 at store.insta360.com

A feature-packed gimbal for smartphones. Ideal for stable vlogging and livestreaming, it’s now £15 cheaper, and it folds neatly into your bag.

View Deal
Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸