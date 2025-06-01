Your summer will look better in 8K thanks to Insta360’s huge Summer Sale
Insta360 slashes prices on cameras and gear in the brand's biggest sale of the year so far
There’s no better companion for your summer adventures than a good action camera, and right now, Insta360 is making them more affordable.
Whether you’re after 360° creativity, rugged waterproof builds, or cinematic slow-mo shots, the brand's 2025 Summer Sale has deals worth jumping on.
Running until 11 June, the sale cuts up to £188 off some of Insta360’s best cameras. You’ll find everything from the brand-new Insta360 X4 to the thumb-sized GO 3S at their lowest prices yet.
Standouts include the Insta360 X4 with a whopping £130 discount and bundles packed with extras like invisible selfie sticks and motorcycle mounts.
Even better, there are hefty savings on must-have accessories, so you can stock up without paying full price. Below T3's top picks from the sale.
Record in stunning 8K with the flagship X4. It’s waterproof, tough, and built for immersive 360° shooting. Get £130 off, plus a free Insta360 Neck Gaiter to sweeten the deal.
A fan-favourite for everyday 360° capture. The X3 delivers 5.7K resolution, FlowState stabilisation, and is a steal at £175 off, making epic content creation seriously accessible.
Leica-engineered and 8K-ready, the Ace Pro 2 delivers pro-level performance. £50 off gets you the camera and dual batteries: a solid deal for serious shooters.
The new GO 3S is a tiny powerhouse, offering 4K video in a wearable design. With £53 off and a free neck gaiter, it’s perfect for on-the-go creators.
A feature-packed gimbal for smartphones. Ideal for stable vlogging and livestreaming, it’s now £15 cheaper, and it folds neatly into your bag.
