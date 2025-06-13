This last-minute GoPro Father’s Day offer is the deal we’ve all been waiting for
Snap up the Hero 13 Black for over £100 off
Father’s Day is literally around the corner, and if you’re still frantically searching for the perfect gift, then we’ve got you covered. Right now, the GoPro Hero 13 Black is on offer for £286.84, down from £399.99 – that’s over £100 saving on one of the best action cameras out there.
The Hero 13 Black is the most powerful GoPro yet, with 5.7K video recording capability that captures your adventures in sharp, cinematic detail. If your Dad is the outdoorsy type who enjoys capturing sports or adventure activities, then this gift will seriously impress. Equally, if you’ve been after one of the best GoPros for a while, it’s a deal you don’t want to miss out on.
The Hero 13 Black is GoPro’s most powerful camera yet, with 5.3K video at 60fps, HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilisation, and a new swappable lens system for ultra-wide, macro, and anamorphic shots. It also features magnetic mounting, 400fps slow-mo, and longer battery life, perfect for any adventure.
Standouts on the Hero 13 Black include new creative features, such as lens mods. This includes the Ultra Wide and Macro Lens Mods, which unlock even more ways to capture stunning, versatile footage. There’s also a new magnetic mounting, so that you can swiftly move the camera between different mounts, while battery life has also been given a boost.
Check out our full GoPro Hero 13 Black review for a full run down on this top-tier action camera, and make sure to snap up this deal while you can – it can even arrive in time for Father’s Day too!
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
