Road bike deal of the day: Save £650 on the Giant TCR Advanced 1 Disc 2019 with Shimano Ultegra drivetrain

Shimano drivetrains are synonymous with high quality, no wonder they have absolute dominance on the market. And of the range, the Ultegra drivetrain is the penultimate top construction, which makes Giant road bike deal all the more sweeter.

• Buy the Giant TCR Advanced 1 Disc 2019 at Tredz for £1349, was £1999, you save £650 – 33%

The Shimano Ultegra system provides accurate shifting combined with a light weight factor, saving you watts on those sharp inclines. The Giant TCR Advanced 1 Disc 2019 road bike also comes with disc brakes for sharper and more precise control over the bike.

Tredz also offers finance on this bike with with 0% APR, as well as a 'buy now and pay later' finance construction.

Why you should buy the Giant TCR Advanced 1 Disc 2019

High-performance grade raw carbon material is used to produce the frame material of the Giant TCR Advanced 1 Disc 2019 road bike. The front triangle of these framesets is assembled and moulded as one continuous piece in a proprietary manufacturing process called Modified Monocoque Construction.

Introduced by Giant with the professional Team ONCE in the 1990s, the Compact Road makes it easier for riders of all sizes to have a perfect fit. A downward sloping top tube (from the head tube to the seat tube) creates smaller front and rear triangles for a lighter, stiffer bike.

The Valiant seatpost design offers a lightweight but comfortable ride quality and simple adjustment. The integrated Tubeless Wheel System and tyres delivers improved efficiency, comfort and control.

