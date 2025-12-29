Jump to category:
Best watch deals under £500 in the New Year's sale – hand-picked by T3's resident watch expert

Deals on killer watches from Seiko, Citizen, Tissot, Casio G-Shock and more in the January sales

Sam Cross's avatar
By
published
in Deals
January sales on watches under £500
(Image credit: Goldsmiths / Beaverbrooks / Chisholm Hunter)
With the festive season wrapping up for another year, many of us will be turning our attention to the sales to snap up another bargain or two. Those deals first cropped up before Christmas, and have continued to expand since then.

As T3's in-house watch expert, I've turned my hand to a familiar setting – the best deals on watches under £500. That's often a goldmine, with everything from sub-£100 G-Shock's to watches sneaking under the £500 mark for the first time.

T3's Top Three

Best watch deals under £100

Casio G-Shock DW-6900 Fantastic Four First Steps
Casio G-Shock DW-6900 Fantastic Four First Steps: was £99.90 now £60 at Goldsmiths
A limited edition watch that will wear like a champ. It even hides its Fantastic Four connection well enough for non-fans to pull it off.

Casio G-Shock GA-V01
Casio G-Shock GA-V01: was £119 now £70 at Goldsmiths
A face only a mother could love, but one which is somehow still quite stylish.

Best watch deals under £200

Seiko 5 Sports
Seiko 5 Sports : was £280 now £159 at Goldsmiths
A classic dive-inspired watch from the Seiko 5 collection.

Citizen Eco-Drive Chronograph
Citizen Eco-Drive Chronograph: was £399 now £179 at Goldsmiths
A cool chronograph from Citizen for a bargain price.

Citizen 40mm Exclusive
Citizen 40mm Exclusive: was £299 now £189 at Goldsmiths
This bargain Citizen could be the only dress watch you'll ever need.

Best watch deals under £300

Citizen Tsuyosa
Citizen Tsuyosa: was £299 now £240 at Goldsmiths
The iconic Citizen Tsuyosa is a bargain with £59 off the usual price.

Seiko 5 Sports Midi Orange
Seiko 5 Sports Midi Orange: was £300 now £240 at Chisholm Hunter
This killer Seiko is a great pick for anyone.

Tissot PRX Quartz 35mm
Tissot PRX Quartz 35mm: was £335 now £265 at Chisholm Hunter
The iconic Tissot PRX is at its best in this smaller case size.

Seiko Presage Blue 40.5mm
Seiko Presage Blue 40.5mm: was £490 now £290 at Goldsmiths
Retro cool from Seiko with a cool £200 off.

Citizen Zenshin Super Titanium Eco-Drive
Citizen Zenshin Super Titanium Eco-Drive: was £399 now £299 at Beaverbrooks
The Citizen Zenshin is one of the most underrated watches in this category.

Best watch deals under £400

Seiko Presage Cocktail Time
Seiko Presage Cocktail Time: was £399 now £320 at Chisholm Hunter
The perfect dress watch for most people, complete with a killer dial.

Seiko Prospex Arnie
Seiko Prospex Arnie: was £420 now £335 at Chisholm Hunter
If it's good enough for Mr Schwarzenegger, it's good enough for us...

Citizen Zenshin 41mm
Citizen Zenshin 41mm: was £499 now £350 at Goldsmiths
A criminally underrated watch, here with an automatic movement.

Seiko Propsex Antarctica Monster Save the Ocean
Seiko Propsex Antarctica Monster Save the Ocean: was £500 now £350 at Chisholm Hunter
This chunky dive watch was a fan favourite over Black Friday, and the deal is back again.

Seiko 5 Sports GMT SKX Black Grape
Seiko 5 Sports GMT SKX Black Grape: was £420 now £357 at Jura Watches
This GMT watch is one of the best value out there, and it's even better with a price cut.

Hamilton Khaki Field Quartz
Hamilton Khaki Field Quartz: