Best watch deals under £500 in the New Year's sale – hand-picked by T3's resident watch expert

With the festive season wrapping up for another year, many of us will be turning our attention to the sales to snap up another bargain or two. Those deals first cropped up before Christmas, and have continued to expand since then.
As T3's in-house watch expert, I've turned my hand to a familiar setting – the best deals on watches under £500. That's often a goldmine, with everything from sub-£100 G-Shock's to watches sneaking under the £500 mark for the first time.
Let's dive in and take a closer look at my hand picked suite of bargains.
T3's Top Three
- Quirky G-Shock just £70
- Cool Seiko GMT, save £63
- Classy dress watch now £200 off!
Best watch deals under £100
Read moreRead less▼
A limited edition watch that will wear like a champ. It even hides its Fantastic Four connection well enough for non-fans to pull it off.
Read moreRead less▼
A face only a mother could love, but one which is somehow still quite stylish.
Best watch deals under £200
Read moreRead less▼
A classic dive-inspired watch from the Seiko 5 collection.
Read moreRead less▼
A cool chronograph from Citizen for a bargain price.
Read moreRead less▼
This bargain Citizen could be the only dress watch you'll ever need.
Best watch deals under £300
Read moreRead less▼
The iconic Citizen Tsuyosa is a bargain with £59 off the usual price.
Read moreRead less▼
This killer Seiko is a great pick for anyone.
Read moreRead less▼
The iconic Tissot PRX is at its best in this smaller case size.
Read moreRead less▼
Retro cool from Seiko with a cool £200 off.
Read moreRead less▼
The Citizen Zenshin is one of the most underrated watches in this category.
Best watch deals under £400
Read moreRead less▼
The perfect dress watch for most people, complete with a killer dial.
Read moreRead less▼
If it's good enough for Mr Schwarzenegger, it's good enough for us...
Read moreRead less▼
A criminally underrated watch, here with an automatic movement.
Read moreRead less▼
This chunky dive watch was a fan favourite over Black Friday, and the deal is back again.
Read moreRead less▼
This GMT watch is one of the best value out there, and it's even better with a price cut.