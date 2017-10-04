Google Clips is a tiny AI-powered camera

Google has just finished its livestream with a surprise launch og Google Clips, and AI-powered camera which works in conjunction with the Google Pixel.

Google Clips uses AI and machine learning to recognise key photographic moments (such as people and subject), and automatically focuses on those.

This allows you to live in the moment, rather than experience it though a camera screen.

All of the processing is done natively on the device, and none of the images are automatically uploaded until you choose to.

The machine learning is expected to get smarter over time.

Google Clips is coming soon and will be available for $249 (around £220). There's no UK release date yet.

