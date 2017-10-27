Get your dream 4K entertainment setup, with the new-look T3 magazine!

The new issue of T3 is out today, showing off not just the latest tech, but also an ultra-modern new design. The world of technology is changing – we still love to hear about the latest smartphones, but now everything from our toothbrush to our lightbulbs is high-tech too.

And so T3 is changing along with it, expanding our smart home section with reviews and more advanced home automation tips, adding new regular articles about cars, fitness gadgets, travel and other areas technology is a big part of our lifestyles.

There’s even a new buyer’s guide that highlights only the very best products in 96 different categories, so you know exactly what’s worth your money.

And at the heart of this is the same in-depth features, advice and reviews you love – just with a sharp new look that’s easier to read.

Our big cover feature this month shows you the dream 4K setups for every budget, from the ultimate home cinema projector and speakers, sweet big-screen living room OLED screen, all the way to the best bargain 4K HDR TV and soundbar.

Plus, we’ve got everything you need to know about vinyl but were afraid to ask, the latest ebikes road-tested, the best phones under £300, smart lamps reviewed, our long-term iPhone 8 verdict, and loads more!

