Haier takes on Ninja with its maxi-drawer air fryer – and it has one of my favourite features

Watch out, Ninja – Haier has just launched its latest jumbo-sized air fryer , and it could give the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer a run for its money. The new Haier I-Master Series 3 Flex Double Drawer Air Fryer has a huge 11.5-litre capacity and dual zone cooking technology that’s ideal for batch cooking and healthy new years meal prepping.

Haier is arguably best known for its larger appliances, like ovens, but its air fryers are also seriously impressive. Its latest launch, the Haier I-Master Series 3 Flex Double Drawer Air Fryer is designed to offer flexibility in the kitchen, something busy households definitely need.

The Haier I-Master Series 3 Flex Double Drawer Air Fryer looks similar to the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer air fryer with its large flexible maxi-drawer that can be used as one large basket or two compartments. The entire capacity of the air fryer is 11.5-litres, but you can split it down the middle with the divider to make smaller compartments for multiple meals or sides.

Once you’ve divided the Haier I-Master Series 3 Flex Double Drawer Air Fryer, you can cook in each zone using its dual zone technology. Each basket has its own heating element, so you can cook at different temperatures and times but have your meal finish at the same time with its Sync function.

(Image credit: Haier)

Like most air fryers nowadays, the Haier I-Master Series 3 Flex Double Drawer Air Fryer could effectively replace some of your other kitchen appliances. It has eight functions, including air fry, roast, bake, grill, slow cook, dry, reheat and defrost, so it could also be used as an oven, microwave and more.

My favourite feature of the Haier I-Master Series 3 Flex Double Drawer Air Fryer is its viewing window. Instead of opening the drawer and disrupting your cooking, you can quickly check in on your food’s progress via the viewing window. It also has an internal light, a feature I predict more air fryers introducing in 2026.

Similar to other air fryers of this size, the Haier I-Master Series 3 Flex Double Drawer Air Fryer is priced at £229.99 and available to buy at Haier .