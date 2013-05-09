David Moyes would win at Man Utd, says Football Manager 2013

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

David Moyes is the best man to succeed Sir Alex Ferguson as manager of Manchester United, according to a simulation run on Football Manager 2013

Now that Sir Alex Ferguson has retired as manager of Manchester United, armchair footbal experts the world over are speculating about who would be the best person to replace him.

Right now, Everton manager, David Moyes, is the favourite to step into his position, but names like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Jurgen Klopp and the self-styled 'special one' Jose Mourinho have been linked with the job.

There's no way to really predict who will take over the job of United's top job until the end of the season, but thanks to the talented folk at Sports Interactive, we may have a better picture of who would be best in the role.

According to a simulation run on Football Manager 2013, David Moyes would bring the most immediate success to his new club. The simulation stated that he'd bring Everton left-back Leighton Baines with him for £19m and selling central midfielder Anderson for £7m. Football Manager 2013 predicted Moyes would win the league and the League Cup within his first year of taking over.

The simulation provided mixed results for both Solskjaer and Mourinho in their first year at Manchester. The former managed to bring the FA Cup back to Old Trafford, but the 'special one' finished his first season without winning a tropy.

According to the simulation, Mourinho would get rid of Antonio Valencia, Danny Welbeckand Anderson after they failed to impress him, and would then buy Marouane Fellaini and Andre Schurrle with the money he made from their sale. However, under his management, United would finish below Manchester City in the league and suffer defeats in the FA Cup and Champions League finals.

Solskjaer, for his part, would also find most of his ambitions thwarted by rivals City, in spite of the fact that the simulation said he'd siginificantly strengthen United's squad by signing Yohan Cabaye, Christian Eriksen, Kyriakos Papadopolousand Leandro Damiao for a combined £57 million. The simulation said that United would win the FA Cup, beating Swansea 2-0.

Of the four managers up for consideration, Football Manager 2013 predicted Jurgen Klopp would have the most disasterous season. After bringing in Cagliari's Rajda Nainggolan for £20 million, the simulation predicted Klopp would try to apply Dortmund's hard-pressing style of play.

However, with Van Persie out with an injury, his plans were badly thrown off course. Several players also departed due to unhappiness in the January transfer window - including Vidic, Nani and Welbeck. After a 2-1 loss to Chelsea, which set United 12 points adrift of the league leaders City, Klopp found himself sacked.

Here's how Football Manager predicted each of the candidates would shape up:

David Moyes

1st in the PL – 79 points

Relatively quiet in the transfer market – Signs Baines for £19 million, sells Anderson for £7 million. Typical of his time at Everton?

Loses to Barcelona in the CL quarters

Wins League Cup

Out of FA Cup to Charlton in 4th round

Best players: RVP: 39 appearances, 21 goals, 4 assists, 7 PoM awards, 7.54 avg

Rooney: 37 games, 19 goals, 7.78 avg rating

Kagawa: 29 games, 11 goals

De Gea: 53 games, 52 conceded

Jose Mourinho

2nd in PL – 77 points

Sells Valencia, Welbeck and Anderson in a January clearout when the team is in 3rd.

Signs Fellaini and Schurrle for combined £32 million

Loses in CL and FA Cup finals

Best players: RVP: 42 games, 22 goals.

Rooney: 50 games, 20 goals

Kagawa: 49 games, 18 goals

De Gea: 45 games, 39 conceded. (Gets injured, Lindegaard under performs. Costs United title)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Finishes 2nd to City

Wins FA Cup

Signs Eriksen, Cabaye, Papadopolous and Damiao for £57 million.

Top Players: RVP – 39 games, 20 goals

Nani – 43 games, 15 goals

Rooney – 41 games, 14 goals

Kagawa – 39 games, 12 goals

Jurgen Klopp

Sacked in January with the club in 6th place.

Signs RadjaNainggolan for £20 million and tries to clear out some of the United old guard in January in an attempt to save his job. Vidic, Anderson, Welbeck, Nani go for a combined £57 million.

Not helped by RVP being injured for 4 months of his reign

Out both cups but into CL 1st knockout round.

Best players: Rooney – 27 games, 10 goals

Hernandez – 15 games, 7 goals

Kagawa – 25 games, 5 goals

Tries to play his Dortmund pressing style but United fail to adapt.